MDC to host free DNS training for kindergarten teachers Aug. 13 in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kindergarten teachers to attend a Discover Nature Schools teacher workshop that will focus on MDC’s new curriculum, Kindergarten: Bears Through the Season, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at MDC’s Hannibal office.

Kindergarten: Bears through the Season is a curriculum produced by MDC that is aligned to all kindergarten Missouri Learning Science (MLS) and Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) including the four components of Earth and Space Science, Physical Science, Life Science and Engineering and Technology Science.

This curriculum follows the four seasons with four seasonal units and 23 lessons. All lessons are wrapped under the anchoring phenomena of Missouri black bears and their habitat. All lessons use the 5E instruction model beginning with Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate and Evaluate.

This teacher training will introduce teachers to the free student guide and teacher guide as well as the MDC Teacher Portal and other resources. Participants will learn how to instruct the lessons both indoors and outdoors and become certified to receive the related Kindergarten Teacher Kit and a funding grant to transport students for a field experience outside of school grounds.

Registration for this training is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4tG. Please note that interested parties will need to create an MDC Teacher Portal account before accessing the registration page. Accounts can be created at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4bf. Learn more about all MDC’s Discover Nature Schools programs at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4bg.

Questions about this event can be sent to Kathi Moore at kathi.moore@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Hannibal office is located at 8965 HWY 36 STE 1 in Hannibal.