Pegasus Insights Selected to Present at Treasury Tank Innovation Showcase

Pegasus Insights’ cash forecasting module shows a dynamic, real-time view of projected inflows and outflows—helping finance teams plan ahead with confidence.

The nomination highlights Pegasus' impact in helping CFOs and treasury leaders gain real-time cash visibility and optimize working capital performance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pegasus Insights, a next-generation cash and liquidity platform built for mid-market finance teams, has been selected as one of only three presenters at Treasury Tank, a featured general session at the 2025 TMANY New York Cash Exchange. Treasury Tank, hosted by the Treasury Management Association of New York (TMANY), showcases emerging technologies transforming how treasury and finance teams manage cash, liquidity, and working capital. The 2025 session will take place September 18–19 at the Sheraton Times Square in New York City, where Pegasus will present live to hundreds of finance leaders.“We built Pegasus to solve the real, daily pain points we saw over and over in the field—manual reporting, fragmented data, and slow decision cycles,” said Benjamin Garthwaite, President of Pegasus Insights. “Being chosen to present at Treasury Tank is a reflection of how urgently the market is demanding smarter tools to manage liquidity with confidence.”Built by Finance Experts, for Finance ExpertsPegasus Insights was founded by a team of experienced financial consultants who spent years working with private equity-backed and mid-market companies to build cash flow models and reporting systems. Frustrated by the limitations of traditional FP&A tools, they launched Pegasus to provide real-time visibility, faster forecasting, and actionable insights—without the complexity of legacy software.Unlike generic reporting platforms, Pegasus is designed specifically for finance teams who need clarity and control over their liquidity positions. The platform connects directly to bank and ERP systems to automate the cash forecasting process and highlight working capital levers that can unlock value inside the business.Core Capabilities of the Pegasus Platform Include:- Real-time cash visibility: Consolidates balances across all bank accounts and legal entities, updated daily.- Automated 13-week forecasting: Customizable by business unit, scenario, or customer cohort.- Collections tracking with Pegasus Collect: Reduces DSO and streamlines follow-ups on overdue invoices.- Working capital optimization: Identifies areas for internal cash generation—including receivables, payables, and inventory levers.Built to support private equity-backed businesses, Pegasus offers a white-glove onboarding model and rapid implementation—getting teams live in weeks, not months. The result is a finance-first user experience that delivers speed, insight, and confidence.Early Impact and Customer FeedbackAccording to initial customer feedback, finance teams using Pegasus have reported a 50–70% reduction in time spent on weekly liquidity reports, improved responsiveness to investor and board requests, and faster identification of cash risks and opportunities.“We’re honored to showcase how Pegasus helps finance leaders turn fragmented data into confident action,” added Garthwaite. “Treasury Tank is about surfacing tools that drive real impact, and that’s exactly what we set out to build.”Pegasus Insights is a modern liquidity and forecasting platform purpose-built for mid-market companies navigating private equity ownership, complexity, and capital pressure. The platform helps CFOs and finance teams take control of their liquidity with real-time cash visibility, automated 13-week forecasting, and working capital insights—all from one centralized dashboard. Pegasus is SOC 2 Type I certified and trusted by finance leaders across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, SaaS, and business services.Learn MoreTo learn more about Pegasus Insights or to request a live product demo, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.