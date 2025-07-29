$25M Awarded for Airport Modernization and Safety

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $25 million in State funding has been awarded to enhance safety, modernize operations, promote environmental resilience and enhance regional economic competitiveness at public-use airports across New York. The funding, available through the AIR NY Aviation Capital Grant Program, will support improvements — including hangar replacements, security upgrades and the purchase of new snow removal equipment — at 16 airports in every region of the state and is part of Governor Hochul’s historic commitment to support the State’s aviation facilities, which serve as gateways to their communities and promote economic growth and prosperity.

“Thanks to our historic investments, New York’s airports are soaring to new heights and invigorating their local communities with new opportunities for economic growth and tourism,” Governor Hochul said. “This new funding available from New York State DOT’s AIR NY program will keep that momentum going and help our local airports provide more efficient and convenient travel experiences for residents and visitors alike.”

New York State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul understands that investments in our airports are investments in the economic well-being of our entire state, making it easier for people to live, work and do business here. These AIR NY investments will help ensure that our local communities are able to make important improvements in the safety, security and resilience of their airports so that in turn, they can serve as modern gateways, welcoming new businesses and opportunities that will enhance the long-term economic prosperity of each community.”

Administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, the AIR NY program supports projects that enhance public and employee safety, improve transportation system sustainability and resilience, advance performance and innovation, and support the economic well-being of New York State. Previous projects funded under this program have included the construction of new security and access control facilities, deployment of new automated weather monitoring systems, and the construction and rehabilitation of new and existing hangars and aircraft refueling facilities. In 2023, the program awarded approximately $49 million for strategic infrastructure enhancements at 36 public-use airports across New York.

This year’s major recipients include:

The Aviation Capital Grant Program is open to qualified public-use airports listed in the 2018 State Airport System Plan. Eligible project activities include safety projects, preservation projects, new construction, and other projects that enhance business development and economic competitiveness. Projects are selected through a competitive solicitation process and rated based on established criteria including economic benefits for surrounding communities and businesses; adherence to airport development plans; safety improvements; improved operational efficiency; and energy efficiency and emissions reduction.

Airports receiving AIR NY program funding include:

Adirondack Regional Airport - $377,100, for new electric ground service equipment.

- $377,100, for new electric ground service equipment. Akron Airport/Jesson Field - $1.94 million, for the construction of a new hanger with solar.

- $1.94 million, for the construction of a new hanger with solar. Buffalo Niagara International Airport - $2.5 million, to expand their deicing fluid collection system.

- $2.5 million, to expand their deicing fluid collection system. Finger Lakes Regional Airport - $1.58 million, for a new maintenance equipment building.

- $1.58 million, for a new maintenance equipment building. Greater Binghamton Airport/Edwin A Link Field - $2.49 million, to rehabilitate hangars.

- $2.49 million, to rehabilitate hangars. Griffiss International Airport - $2.33 million, for a new sand/salt storage building.

- $2.33 million, for a new sand/salt storage building. Ithaca Tompkins International Airport - $1.35 million, for a new geothermal heating and cooling system.

- $1.35 million, for a new geothermal heating and cooling system. LeRoy Airport - $1.16 million, for hangar rehabilitation and utility upgrades.

- $1.16 million, for hangar rehabilitation and utility upgrades. Malone Dufort Airport - $1.68 million, to construct new T-Hangar building.

- $1.68 million, to construct new T-Hangar building. Ogdensburg International Airport - $661,456, for new water utility connection.

- $661,456, for new water utility connection. Orange County Airport, $1.32 million, for a new equipment maintenance repair facility.

$1.32 million, for a new equipment maintenance repair facility. Plattsburgh International Airport - $752,960, for access gate upgrades.

- $752,960, for access gate upgrades. Republic Airport - $1.21 million, for new snow removal equipment and fuel tank replacement.

- $1.21 million, for new snow removal equipment and fuel tank replacement. South Albany Airport - $2.5 million, for a new multi-purpose community/administrative building.

- $2.5 million, for a new multi-purpose community/administrative building. Syracuse Hancock International Airport - $2.5 million, for a new snow control center.

- $2.5 million, for a new snow control center. Watertown International Airport - $642,042, for a new fuel truck and electric ground service equipment.

