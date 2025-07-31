World Renowned Matchmakers, Heart Rocket Are Coming to Chicago

Heart Rocket Co-founders Stryker and Luba

Helping Men Frustrated with Modern Local Dating Discover a New Way to Find Their Perfect Relationship

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After three years of sold out events in New York, international matchmakers Stryker and Luba, founders of Heart Rocket, are bringing their exclusive one day live experience to Chicago for the very first time.This event will be held on October 11th, 2025, in Chicago and is designed for men who are serious about finding a meaningful relationship but feel frustrated or disillusioned by modern dating. If you are tired of endless swiping, no matches, dating apps that go nowhere and modern western dating confusion, Heart Rocket offers something different. A smarter, more intentional approach that actually leads to results.At Heart Rocket, Stryker and Luba help men connect with beautiful, relationship-minded women from Ukraine and Eastern Europe through a guided matchmaking process built on clarity, cultural understanding, and genuine connection.This event is about opening the door to a new world of dating, said Stryker. Most men do not even realize there is another way. One that aligns with their values and leads to something real. We are coming to Chicago to show what is possible.Attendees will join Stryker and Luba for a powerful live group coaching session where no question is off limits. You will get honest answers, real insight, and a clear understanding of how their matchmaking process works and why it is changing lives.The evening will wrap up with a traditional Ukrainian dinner at a local Ukrainian restaurant, featuring beloved dishes like borsch, varenyky, and salo. It is a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere where meaningful conversations happen naturally over amazing food.In May, Heart Rocket held their most recent meetup in New York. Two unforgettable days that included a scenic cruise along the Hudson River and a visit to Brighton Beach in the heart of the Ukrainian community. The connections, laughter, and learning made it an experience to remember.For Chicago, new adventures are planned. So if you are open to discovering a new way to meet and date, one that actually works, you are welcome to attend. This is your opportunity to explore what is possible in an inspiring, friendly, and no pressure environment.The event will be intentionally small to keep it personal. Spots are limited and RSVP is required.To learn more and grab your ticket: www.heartrocket.com/chicago To get a feel for Stryker and Luba in action, check out the Heart Rocket YouTube channel , @heartrocket where they release new videos every Friday covering dating advice, Slavic culture, and real talk about modern relationships.

