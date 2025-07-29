Action Services Group Expands National Electrical Services to Meet Demand for Reliable, Scalable Facility Solutions

Action Services Group Logo National Electrical Service Expansion

Action Services Group expands nationwide electrical services to deliver scalable, 24/7 solutions for multi-site commercial facilities.

Whether it’s restoring power during a failure, managing preventive maintenance, or executing complex upgrades, our expanded electrical services ensure uninterrupted operations, anywhere.” — Ted Stouch, President and CEO of Action Services Group

GLEN MILLS,, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Action Services Group, a national leader in facility and project services, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its National Electrical Services division, offering a comprehensive range of additional solutions including emergency break-fix, preventive maintenance, and fully managed electrical projects across all 50 states.

This expansion strengthens Action Services Group’s position as a single-source partner for multi-site facility managers, property owners, and enterprise clients seeking safe, efficient, and scalable electrical solutions across diverse commercial and industrial environments.

“Electrical infrastructure is the operational backbone of any facility,” said Ted Stouch, President and CEO of Action Services Group. “Whether it’s restoring power during a failure, managing preventative maintenance, or executing complex upgrades, our expanded electrical services ensure organizations can operate without disruption, anywhere in the country.”

A Scalable, National Electrical Services Model

Action Services Group’s enhanced offering is built on a network of more than 2,800 licensed electricians and their project and service management platform, ServicePoint Solutions, Powered by Fexa. This allows for rapid deployment, transparent communication, and consistent execution, regardless of facility size or geography.

Whether a facility requires on-demand break-fix repairs, routine electrical system health checks, or complex capital projects, clients can expect streamlined coordination and white-glove support across the service lifecycle.

Comprehensive Service Offerings Include:

Break-Fix & Emergency Services

Facilities often face urgent electrical issues such as sudden outages, equipment failures, and breaker trips. Action Services Group offers 24/7/365 dispatch and triage to diagnose and resolve problems quickly reducing downtime, ensuring safety, and restoring operations.

• Emergency response times customized to SLA agreements

• Troubleshooting electrical panels, switches, transformers, and distribution systems

• Replacement of failed components and power restoration

• Root cause analysis to mitigate future issues

Preventive & Scheduled Maintenance

Electrical systems degrade over time. Action Services Group helps clients avoid costly failures and ensure code compliance through proactive inspections, load testing, and scheduled upkeep.

• NFPA and NEC-compliant preventive maintenance

• Scheduled equipment testing and load balancing

• Emergency lighting and generator testing

• Reporting and documentation for compliance and asset management

Project-Based Electrical Services

As part of a broader facility modernization initiative, or as a standalone upgrade, Action Services Group delivers turnkey electrical project management.

• Panel upgrades, switchgear replacement, and rewiring

• Installation of new circuits, transformers, and subpanels

• Backup power and generator systems (including ATS integration)

• Energy-efficient system conversions (LED, controls, automation)

• EV charging infrastructure installations

“We’ve seen a significant increase in requests for both basic and advanced electrical services, particularly as clients focus on operational uptime and long-term energy goals,” said Magda Reyes, Director of Electrical Services. “Our model ensures a predictable experience and responsive execution, regardless of the complexity or urgency.”

National Scale, Local Execution

Serving more than 25,000 locations nationally, Action Services Group brings consistency and quality control to every job. The firm specializes in multi-location rollouts and provides dedicated account management, ensuring communication and performance remain seamless at every touchpoint.

What sets the company apart is its ServicePoint Solutions platform, a system that manages service calls, schedules, quotes, dispatch, documentation, and performance metrics, giving clients a real-time view into every service engagement.

This technology enables:

• Instant service requests with built-in escalation paths

• Transparent tracking of project milestones and KPIs

• Documented maintenance records for audits and planning

• Cost tracking and portfolio-level visibility

Trusted by Enterprises Nationwide

Action Services Group partners with Fortune 500 companies, national retailers, logistics providers, and healthcare networks to maintain electrical systems that meet the demands of today’s fast-paced facilities.

“We’ve built our reputation on being a reliable, proactive partner who delivers results, not excuses,” said Stouch. “Our electrical services are no exception. With safety, speed, and scalability at the core of our offerings, we are redefining what facility managers can expect from a national service provider.”

About Action Services Group

Founded in 1991, Action Services Group is a national provider of lighting, signage, and electrical services, offering turnkey solutions to commercial and industrial clients across North America. With a focus on safety, compliance, energy efficiency, and customer experience, Action Services Group helps organizations reduce costs, improve uptime, and simplify facility operations.

To learn more about Action Services Group’s National Electrical Services or to schedule a service consultation, visit: https://actionservicesgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact Jessica Irvine at jirvine@actionservicesgroup.com.

Connect with us on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/action-services-group/



Legal Disclaimer:

