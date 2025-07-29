Veteran Producer K. R. Harish Joins Celluloid Pact to Drive Global Film Trade Vision

Veteran producer K. R. Harish joins Celluloid Pact to lead global co-productions, remake rights, and cross-border film execution

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Indian film producer K. R. Harish has joined Celluloid Pact www.celluloidpact.com ), a rising international film trade firm focused on cross-border production, remake rights, and global execution strategies. The move marks a significant step in expanding the company’s leadership team with proven experience across both independent cinema and international media ventures.Harish brings over 15 years of production experience and three decades of media finance leadership. His debut feature, Frozen (2007), won two National Film Awards in India and was selected for the Toronto International Film Festival. His filmography spans mainstream and arthouse titles, including Quick Gun Murugan (2009), What the Fish (2013), Rainbow Fields (2016), Manjha (2017), and Netflix Originals House Arrest (2019) and Plan A Plan B (2022). His work has been showcased at global festivals such as MoMA (NY), London Film Festival, NYAFF, and IFFLA.“Celluloid Pact represents a new kind of production architecture—one that respects storytelling while delivering at scale,” said Harish. “The opportunity to contribute to a platform that understands both the creative and financial sides of filmmaking is both exciting and necessary in today’s global landscape.”Prior to his work in film, Harish held high-impact roles in the corporate media world, including Deputy CFO at Star TV, MD for Asia Pacific at WorldSpace, and Group CFO at Data Access (a Hutchison Telecom venture). His ability to bridge creative and commercial execution has made him a trusted name in the Indian and international production ecosystems.A Cross-Border VisionCelluloid Pact was founded by Manav Paul, a media and telecom veteran with decades of experience in India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Manav began his career developing pilots for what would become modern streaming models—precursors to Spotify and Netflix. He went on to lead strategic and operational roles at Vodafone, The Times of India, Tata Group, and Hutchison’s media ventures.Manav has been at the helm of international co-productions, remake rights acquisitions, and line production efforts for studios and streaming platforms. His credits include involvement in titles like Drishyam (1, 2 & 3), Badhaai Ho, and the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7 with Abhishek Bachchan.Working alongside him is longtime collaborator Kshitij, a strategic advisor based in Delhi who specializes in market access, regulatory compliance, and diplomatic engagement. With a background in taxation, cross-border frameworks, and chancellor-level negotiations, Kshitij ensures Celluloid Pact offers institutional-grade support to international partners navigating entry into India or MENA-region markets.The trio—Harish, Manav, and Kshitij—originally worked together during their tenure with Hutchison Group’s telecom and content businesses. Their combined expertise now forms the core of Celluloid Pact’s leadership vision.Platform Expansion: LineProducersIndia.inAs part of its portfolio, Celluloid Pact also owns and operates LineProducersIndia.in, a curated production aggregator that brings together vetted line producers , service units, and regional vendors across India, Jordan, Tunisia, and other strategic locations. The platform offers access to local expertise, permits, regional incentives, and production-ready infrastructure—making it a one-stop hub for global producers.“We’re not just helping studios shoot in India—we’re helping them do it profitably, compliantly, and creatively,” said Manav Paul. “With Harish on board, we’re doubling down on our commitment to elevate the standards of global collaboration.”About Celluloid PactCelluloid Pact is a global film trade and consulting firm headquartered across Mumbai and Dubai, offering services in remake rights, international co-productions, execution advisory, and streaming platform alignment. It acts as a strategic bridge between content creators and commercial partners in India, MENA, Southeast Asia, and Europe. www.celluloidpact.com About LineProducersIndia.inLineProducersIndia.in is a Celluloid Pact initiative built as an online production aggregator for India and high-opportunity filming destinations like Jordan and Tunisia. It connects filmmakers with verified local partners, regional incentive data, and logistical tools to ensure cost-efficient and seamless execution. www.lineproducersindia.in Media Contact:📧 hello@celluloidpact.com

