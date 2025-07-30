US tourists warned over costly card mistakes when overseas

NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American families could save hundreds of dollars on their next international vacation by following these handy money-saving hacks.Richard Carter, founder of Lopay - the U.K.’s top-rated low-cost payment app - is urging travelers to think strategically before heading abroad.With over 98 million Americans traveling internationally last year [6], Carter says many lose money unnecessarily by skipping basic financial prep.Now, he’s offering three key money-saving tips to help families get more out of their travel budgets—especially as international travel bounces back for Americans too.A father of two, Carter wants families to enjoy their vacations without letting unnecessary fees drain their wallets.1. Always Pay in Local Currency—Not U.S. DollarsWhether you're dining out in Rome or shopping in Paris, always choose to pay in the local currency. Most card machines give you a choice between U.S. dollars and the local amount—but choosing dollars often triggers hidden currency conversion fees, sometimes as high as 2–3%.Paying in euros or other local currency helps you avoid those extra charges. For example, a $220 meal paid in euros will stay at that price—rather than quietly becoming $226 or more. Multiply that across daily dinners for a week-long trip, and a family of four could easily save over $45.2. Look for Cards With Cashback and No Foreign Transaction FeesMany credit card companies now offer fee-free international spending along with perks like cashback or interest-free grace periods abroad. Top U.S. options include the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Capital One Venture, or Bank of America Travel Rewards cards.These benefits can apply even at smaller shops or restaurants in Europe, making every purchase a bit more rewarding—and reducing the need for ATMs or cash exchanges.3. Avoid ATMs or Use Only Fee-Free OnesWhile some travelers rely on cash, foreign ATMs can charge up to 4% per withdrawal—especially in popular destinations across Europe and Latin America. Add your bank’s foreign transaction fee and the ATM provider’s own surcharge, and suddenly you’re paying triple fees just to access your money.If you must use cash, research fee-free ATM networks before you travel or use a debit card that reimburses ATM charges, such as those from Charles Schwab or SoFi.4. Exchange Cash Before You TravelIf you're more comfortable using cash, plan ahead. You’ll typically get a better exchange rate by converting money a week or two before your trip, rather than waiting until you land or hitting the airport kiosk.Retail banks and major providers like AAA often offer competitive rates and skip commission fees—especially if you order more than $500 in currency. You can even get the cash delivered to your home for free through certain providers.5. Use Fintech Tools Like Monzo or RevolutApps like Monzo and Revolut (both available in the U.S. and U.K.) offer smart spending features for international travel. They function as debit cards but include budgeting tools, real-time currency conversion, and little to no foreign fees—making them perfect for families or students going abroad.Parents can even preload these cards with a fixed amount for school trips or teen travelers, helping avoid overspending and surprise fees.Carter says a little preparation goes a long way:“We all love exploring new places, but no one wants to come home to unexpected charges on their credit card. Whether it’s sipping sangria in Spain or trying pierogi in Poland, knowing how to manage your money on vacation lets you relax and enjoy the experience without the stress.“When using a card, always pay in the local currency. And if your card offers cashback or fee-free perks abroad, make sure you use them—it could save you from ever needing an ATM while you're away.”

