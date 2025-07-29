Alternative Answers Celebrates 10 Years of Root-Cause Healing with Special Community Event

This celebration is more than just a milestone—it’s a reflection of the trust our patients have placed in us and the healing journeys we’ve taken together.” — Dr. Keri Francl

GRAND ISLAND, NE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Answers, Grand Island’s trusted provider for naturopathic and functional medicine , is proud to announce a special 10-year anniversary celebration event. This complimentary gathering will take place on Friday, August 15, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Chocolate Bar, 116 W 3rd St, Grand Island, NE.Over the past decade, Alternative Answers has transformed lives through their personalized, root-cause approach to healing. Founded by Dr. Keri Francl, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, and co-led by her daughter Keegan Elley, a lifestyle and nutrition coach, and long-time Practitioner Alexis Schuck, the practice has grown from a single-practitioner office into a thriving wellness community focused on total body healing from the inside out.“This celebration is more than just a milestone—it’s a reflection of the trust our patients have placed in us and the healing journeys we’ve taken together,” says Dr. Keri. “We’re thrilled to share what’s coming next in our mission to provide natural, holistic-based, compassionate care.”The event will include inspiring real patient success stories, a preview of new lifestyle and nutrition programs, and a live Q&A with trusted providers, including Dr. Keri and Lexi. Attendees can enjoy lunch and refreshments, talk with providers, and take advantage of special event pricing for services with Lexi, Alternative Answers’ integrative practitioner dedicated to personalized care.This event offers an opportunity to learn about the Alternative Answers difference firsthand, where advanced diagnostic testing, natural therapies, and whole-body healing are prioritized over symptom management. With its hallmark 9-month Root-Cause Program, the clinic provides comprehensive support for those seeking sustainable weight loss , hormone balance, improved digestion, increased energy, clearer thinking, and long-term wellness.For individuals who feel overlooked or dismissed by conventional medicine, Alternative Answers offers hope, validation, and a proven path forward. Through a team-based approach, cutting-edge testing, and compassionate listening, the clinic empowers patients to take control of their health and truly thrive.To attend the event or learn more, visit Eventbrite or contact the clinic directly at (308) 201-1166About Alternative AnswersLocated in Grand Island, Nebraska, Alternative Answers is a leading naturopathic and functional medicine practice offering personalized healing programs rooted in comprehensive testing, nutrition, lifestyle coaching, and natural therapies. Their mission is to help patients reclaim their health by addressing the root causes of chronic symptoms, creating lasting wellness from the inside out.

