EGLE awards $4.6 million in brownfield funding to six projects expected to create more than 900 new jobs

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is awarding $4.6 million in brownfield redevelopment funding to six projects estimated to create 906 new jobs and draw more than $125 million in capital investment.

Central Lake Auto Clinic 2432 Main Street, Central Lake, Antrim County

A $400,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant will be used to clean up a contaminated gas station site. The former Central Lake Auto Clinic will be demolished and replaced with a 5,440 square-foot building split into commercial or retail units. The redevelopment is expected to create six new full-time equivalent jobs and draw $400,000 in capital investment. Construction is scheduled to be finished in the summer of 2026.

Read more about the Central Lake Auto Clinic project, or contact Julie Lowe, EGLE Brownfield Coordinator, at LoweJ2@Michigan.gov, 989-619-0617.

Flint Group Building 111 Day Drive, Three Rivers, St. Joseph County

Clark Logistics is redeveloping a former printing supplies factory into a $2.2 million warehouse and logistics center. EGLE awarded the project a $1 million grant to be used for assessments and a vapor mitigation system. The previous owner is working to remediate contaminated groundwater under a consent decree with EGLE. The redevelopment is expected to bring 10-20 new full-time equivalent jobs to Three Rivers. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2026.

Read more about the Flint Group Building project, or contact Doug Koop, EGLE Brownfield Coordinator, at KoopD@Michigan.gov, 517-245-5054.

Metro 94 Commerce Center 6775 Inkster Road, Taylor, Wayne County

An unregulated landfill is being redeveloped into a $40 million industrial building. The former Beverly Dump in Taylor is contaminated with PCBs, PFAS compounds, methane, organic compounds, and metals. A $1 million EGLE grant will go towards site assessments and a vapor mitigation system. EGLE, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), and the city of Taylor approved $14 million in Tax Increment Financing for contact barriers, utility upgrades, and site preparation. The redevelopment is expected to create 185 full-time equivalent jobs and be finished in the winter of 2027.

Read more about the Metro 94 Commerce Center project, or contact Heath Bobick, EGLE Brownfield Coordinator, at BobickH@Michigan.gov, 517-287-6457.

Otsego County Court Complex 540 South Illinois Avenue, Gaylord, Otsego County

A contaminated former industrial site in downtown Gaylord will become Otsego County’s new court complex. EGLE awarded the project a $450,000 grant to pay for assessments and cleanup. Otsego County is paying $6.9 million for the complex, which will make downtown Gaylord more walkable when it’s finished in the summer of 2026.

Read more about the Otsego County Court Complex project, or contact Julie Lowe, EGLE Brownfield Coordinator, at LoweJ2@Michigan.gov, 989-619-0617.

Romulus Distribution Center 36411 Ecorse Road, Romulus, Wayne County

EGLE is awarding a second round of brownfield funding to the $75 million redevelopment of an unregulated landfill in Romulus. The project received a $1 million EGLE grant in 2024 for assessments and cleanup work. This year EGLE is awarding it a $1 million Brownfield Redevelopment Loan to pay for specialized foundations and a vapor mitigation system. EGLE, the MEDC, and the city of Romulus also approved $25 million in Tax Increment Financing to pay for contact barriers, utility upgrades, and site preparation. The distribution center will consist of two large industrial buildings and an estimated 675 full-time equivalent jobs. Construction is scheduled to be done in the winter of 2027.

Read about the Romulus Distribution Center project, or contact Heath Bobick, EGLE Brownfield Coordinator, at BobickH@Michigan.gov, 517-281-6457.

Sempco Inc. Redevelopment 201 North 8th Street, West Branch, Ogemaw County

A beverage company is redeveloping a former industrial building into its new headquarters. The building has been vacant since 2012, and the city of West Branch considers it a safety risk. A $750,000 EGLE grant will pay for cleanup work including lead and asbestos abatement, removal of contaminated soil, and removal of any drums or underground storage tanks on the site. The $1.064 million project is expected to create 20 new full-time equivalent jobs and is expected to help revitalize nearby downtown West Branch. It’s scheduled to be finished in the spring of 2026.

Read about the Sempco Inc. Redevelopment project, or contact Heath Bobick, EGLE Brownfield Coordinator, at BobickH@Michigan.gov, 517-281-6457.

More than half of EGLE’s annual budget supports local projects, protects public health and the environment, and helps create economic growth and jobs for Michigan workers. Redevelopment increases the value of brownfield sites and other nearby properties. In 2024 EGLE awarded $25.1 million in brownfield incentives to 87 projects around Michigan.