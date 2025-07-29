Mainframe Market Set to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2032 at 7.3% CAGR

Mainframe Market Size

Global mainframe market grows due to rising HPC demand, IoT expansion, and surge in large data sets.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the mainframe market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.A mainframe is a large, powerful computer typically used for complex calculations and data processing tasks. They have high stability, dependability, and reliability. These are designed with redundant parts such as power supply and CPUs in order to ensure continuous functioning.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 261 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4161 Mainframes have been continuously evolving for more than 40 years to address many issues associated with data processing. Mainframes guarantee scalability, dependability and availability of processes. Mainframes systems are reliable owing to their capability of processing billions of transactions with near-perfect accuracy and no downtime. Therefore, despite the development of fresh technologies such as cloud computing, mainframe has been able to maintain its position in the IT infrastructure across a variety of end users.Moreover, mainframes also have self-checking and self-recovery characteristics, which allow these systems to automatically run on failures and choose the appropriate next course of action without requiring human input. With its ability to increase memory, storage, and processors without affecting the volume and accuracy of the data, mainframe provides the maximum level of scalability.The growth of the global mainframe market is driven by rise in demand of high-performance computing, development of IoT landscape, increase in large data sets, and growth in adoption of mainframe as a service. Furthermore, cost issues associated with mainframe solutions and lack of mainframe skilled professionals are expected to considerably impact the growth of the mainframe market during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mainframe-market/purchase-options Moreover, on-going mainframe modernization and the integration of blockchain in mainframe are expected to be opportunistic for the global mainframe market during the forecast period. These factors collectively provide opportunities for market growth. However, each factor has its definite impact on the market.Covid-19 Scenario1. Mainframes played a significant part in guaranteeing the continuity and reliability of crucial operations as organizations around the world dealt with the difficulties of remote workforces and a rise in reliance on digital processes.2. The increased demand for dependable and secure computer systems was one of COVID-19's major effects on the mainframe market.3. Organizations needed to make sure that their mainframe infrastructure could handle the unexpected surge in remote work and support secure remote access.4. Organizations were able to quickly adapt their processing capability to suit these changing needs because to the mainframe's intrinsic scalability, enabling effective and unbroken operations.Based on the end user, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, owing to enormous amounts of data, including information about market activity, consumer transactions, and regulatory requirements. These data-intensive workloads are well suited for mainframes, which offer high-speed processing, scalability, and reliable storage capabilities. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to upsurge among online retailers for different tasks such as handling enormous volumes of transactions.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4161 Based on type, the Z Systems segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the mainframe market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its exceptional benefits such as lower costs, 99.999% availability, enhanced security, and higher performance. The IBM Z mainframes consist of proprietary ASIC on-chip hardware dedicated for cryptographic processes, and keeps data always encrypted during its processing. However, the GS Series segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the reduction of deployment, operating through server and storage consolidation into datacenters with the rise in challenges in business environment.Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the mainframe market revenue, owing to high mainframe spending among financial organizations and retail industry supported by rise in number of online transactions and increase in adoption of mainframes to face numerous challenges associated with such extreme complex and dynamic environment. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growing finance industry supported by rising mobile and credit card transactions in China and India are the major factors that fuel the growth of the mainframe market.Leading Market Players: -International Business Machines CorporationBroadcomDXC Technology CompanyFujitsuHewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPAtos SEDell Inc.HCL Technologies LimitedBMC Software, Inc.CognizantThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the mainframe market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4161 Other Trending Report:1. Ambient Intelligence Market 2. Messaging Security Market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, on Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.