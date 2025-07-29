Officehub Tech released MCP Server for Zoho CRM and makes it open source OfficeHub Tech LLC | Zoho Consultant | Authorized Zoho Partner

AI-powered platform by OfficeHub Tech enables real-time, natural language CRM access via Claude and Zoho CRM using a secure, scalable MCP Server integration.

Our MCP Server brings conversational AI to Zoho CRM, enabling secure, real-time, intent-driven interaction that turns complex data workflows into simple, decision-ready exchanges.” — Sam Kul, CEO & Chief Solutions Architect at OfficeHub Tech

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OfficeHub Tech LLC, a Top Zoho consultation and business automation services provider In US , has launched a transformative AI-powered sales automation platform that integrates Zoho CRM, Claude AI, and a proprietary MCP Server—a next-generation infrastructure enabling real-time, conversational CRM interaction. The innovation was conceptualized under the strategic leadership of Sam Kul, CEO of OfficeHub Tech and author of “A Complete Zoho One Implementation Guide for Enterprises & Consultants”, and developed by Manickaraj, lead architect of the MCP Server.The platform was officially introduced to the Zoho Developer Community in partnership with Janaki Shantharam, Developer Relations at Zoho, and Vidyavasu, Regional Community Manager. Their involvement underscored the collaborative potential of Zoho’s developer ecosystem in driving enterprise-grade innovation.Re-evaluate CRM Interaction: From Clicks to ConversationIn traditional CRMs, workflows demand repetitive data entry, menu navigation, and technical training. With AI-Powered Sales Automation: Zoho CRM + Claude + MCP Server , that friction is eliminated. Users now interact with CRM data using natural language—issuing commands or asking questions such as:• “What are my top five leads for the week?”• “Update the status of the Acme Corp deal to ‘Negotiation’.”• “Create a follow-up task for John Doe on Thursday.”The underlying innovation is powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP)—a framework introduced by Anthropic—and OfficeHub Tech’s custom-built MCP Server, which acts as a middleware layer between Claude AI and Zoho CRM. The server interprets user intent, generates secure API calls, and returns structured CRM data, all without requiring the user to access Zoho’s interface.Technical Architecture and Key FeaturesThe system is built using Python, FastAPI, UV package manager and Anthropic’s MCP Server optimized for real-time AI interaction. Core capabilities include:• Natural Language Processing: Claude interprets business-specific queries and instructions.• Secure CRM Integration: OAuth 2.0 with Zoho CRM, refresh token management, and scope-based permission for modules like Leads, Deals, Contacts, and more.• High-Volume Token Processing: Supports Claude’s 20,000-token input and 8,000-token output per session, ideal for complex multi-layer queries.• Smart Prioritization Engine: Claude can rank deals or leads based on activity history, pipeline stage, and engagement.• Audit and Compliance Layer: Every interaction is logged. Sensitive data (e.g., personal identifiers or financial data) is anonymized before passing to the AI layer.This makes the solution enterprise-ready, scalable across departments, and suitable for non-technical users.Real-World Use Case: Ascendix Legal GroupBackground: Ascendix Legal Group, a 35-user law firm specializing in consumer protection and civil litigation, had previously adopted Zoho CRM but faced low adoption among non-technical staff. Paralegals and intake teams found Zoho’s interface complex, leading to delays in lead tracking and missed follow-ups.Deployment: With the AI CRM Companion Setup from OfficeHub Tech, the firm integrated the MCP Server and Claude interface over a 10-day rollout. Use cases implemented included:• Conversational intake: “Create a new client record for Sarah Kent, referred by Thompson Law.”• Prioritized follow-up: “What clients need contact this week in the bankruptcy category?”• Legal status updates: “Update the Smith case to ‘Litigation Pending’ and assign to Kevin.”Results in 60 Days:• CRM adoption increased by 65%.• Follow-up task completion rate improved by 42%.• Manual CRM errors dropped by over 50%.• Client response time was cut from 6 hours to under 90 minutes.According to the firm’s Operations Manager: “This was a breakthrough. We didn’t need to teach Zoho CRM—we just taught them how to ask questions.”Community and Industry ResponseThe innovation was showcased to the Zoho Developer Community, where Sam Kul and Manickaraj demonstrated real-time interaction with Claude AI querying live CRM data. The event, co-hosted by Janaki Shantharam and Vidyavasu, drew positive feedback for its practical impact and forward-thinking execution.Janaki remarked, “OfficeHub Tech’s approach shows what happens when deep technical infrastructure meets user-first design. This isn’t just functional—it’s transformative.” Vidyavasu added, “Bridging AI and CRM in this way will drive widespread adoption, especially among users who aren’t technical by nature.”Future Expansion and Development RoadmapThe MCP Server currently integrates with Zoho CRM, and additional Zoho applications are in active development, including:• Zoho Desk: Enable conversational support ticket management and AI-assisted responses.• Zoho Books: Automate invoicing, financial summaries, and payment tracking via chat.• Zoho SalesIQ & Creator: Consolidated conversational access to marketing data and custom workflows.A unified control panel and multi-tenant management module are also scheduled for Q4 2025 to support larger enterprises with multiple departments or regional instances.The entire MCP Server for Zoho CRM framework is open-sourced under MIT License and available on GitHub:• GitHub Repository: https://github.com/Officehub-Tech-LLC/MCP-Server About the Author & OfficeHub TechSam Kul is the CEO and Co-Founder of OfficeHub Tech LLC, and the author of “A Complete Zoho One Implementation Guide for Enterprises & Consultants: A Step-by-Step Approach.” With over a decade of experience in CRM architecture and automation strategy, Sam has led digital transformation initiatives across legal, finance, and logistics sectors.Founded to bridge the gap between enterprise needs and digital simplicity, OfficeHub Tech specializes in Zoho One implementation, AI integrations, and vertical-specific CRM solutions. Its services include sales automation, CRM training, support plans, and full-stack solution development.The company’s vision is to democratize technology—making advanced tools accessible, intelligent, and intuitive for growing businesses worldwide.Availability and ContactThe AI CRM Companion Setup is now available to clients globally, including full configuration, Claude AI licensing, and MCP Server deployment. Enterprise and industry-specific customization packages are also available.Contact Information:Sam KulCEO, OfficeHub Tech LLCEmail: sam@officehubtech.comPhone: +1 (813) 510-0874Website: www.officehubtech.com

AI-Powered Sales Automation: Zoho CRM + Claude + MCP Server | OfficeHub Tech Demo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.