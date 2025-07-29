Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape, Business Growth Forecast to 2030

The global cerium oxide nanoparticles market is projected to reach $2,115.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cerium oxide nanoparticles industry was accounted for $385.2 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Form (Powder, and Dispersion) and Application (Energy Storage, Polishing, Catalyst, Personal Care & Cosmetics Products, Biomedical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030".

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Collaborations & strategic alliances and government funding & support for nanomaterials drive the growth of the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market. However, concerns over their environmental impact and their toxicity hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advancements of technologies, increase in R&D activities, and rise in opportunities in various industries would open new opportunities for the market players.

Major Market Players

American Elements

Meliorum Technologies, Inc.

Inframat Advanced Materials, LLC

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc.

SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

PlasmaChem GmbH

Stream Chemicals, Inc.

Key Findings Of Study

By form, powder is anticipated to be the fastest-growing technology segment in terms of value, growing at a CAGR of 20.3%, throughout 2021–2030. The dispersion segment occupied the maximum share of the market with x% of the total volume in 2020.

By application, the polishing segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring around 36.9% market share in 2020 in terms of revenue and is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America is the major consumer of cerium oxide nanoparticles among other regions. It accounted for around 38.5% of the global market share in 2020 and Asia-Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth rate over the forecast period.

The dispersion segment held the lion's share

By form, the dispersion segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, due to size of nanoparticles being retained and preventing particle agglomeration in dispersion form. However, the powder segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, owing to growth of end-use industries such as biomedical, catalyst, and personal care & cosmetics.

The biomedical segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By application, the biomedical segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 20.8% from 2021 to 2030, as cerium oxide nanoparticles are used in various biological fields including bioanalysis, biomedicine, drug delivery, and bio-scaffolding. However, the polishing segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, as cerium oxide nanoparticles polish and clean architectural glass and micro-roughness on glass that can build up from prolonged exposure to outside elements.

North America to dominate the market

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, due to surge in investment in R&D in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization and increase in investment in biomedical and catalyst applications in emerging economies.

