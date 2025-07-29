WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " HR Analytics Market Growing at 16.6% CAGR | Reach USD 11 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global HR analytics market size was valued at $2.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $11 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 345 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31486 Driving FactorsScaling need for analyzing data generated through a slew of HR activities including training, employee recruitment, employee engagement, attendance, compensation, and performance management to drive the growth of the global HR analytics market. Nevertheless, less availability of skilled workforce can hamper the expansion of the global market. However, growing demand for enhancing the efficiency of HR activities such as employee retention, performance monitoring & evaluation, and recruitment will open new growth avenues for the global market.Market SegmentationThe HR analytics market is segmented on the basis of offering, enterprise size, deployment mode, application, industry vertical and region. On the basis of offering, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Depending on services, the market is divided into professional services and managed services. Depending on professional services, the market is further classified into training & education, integration & deployment, and support & maintenance. By organization size, it is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs.On the basis of deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. Depending on application, the market is segregated into candidate recruitment, employee retention, employee learning and development, employee engagement, and workforce management. By industry vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail & E-commerce, manufacturing, IT & telecom, transportation &logistics, media & entertainment, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the HR analytics market analysis are Crunchr, Gaininsights, IBM Corporation, Infor, Kronos Incorporated, Microstrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Sage group PLC, SAP SE, Sisense Inc, Tableau Software Inc, Talentsoft, Visier Inc, Workday Inc, Zoho Corporation, Zoios, and Legartise. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31486 North America to retain global market domination over 2022-2031By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global HR analytics market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2021. The same region is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast timeline is due to the escalating demand for HR analytics in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific HR analytics industry is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 18.9% over 2022-2031. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to an increase in digital transformation and economic growth of the region leading to large-scale acceptance of HR analytics in the Asia-Pacific zone.The solution segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in 2031Based on the offering, the solution segment contributed the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global HR analytics market share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment during the forecast period can be attributed to the large-scale adoption of HR analytics solutions by HR teams for automating HR processes. However, the services segment will record the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is attributed to a surge in the adoption of professional services for the integration and deployment of HR analytics solutions.The workforce management segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031The workforce management segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031On basis of the application, the workforce management segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global HR analytics market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is subject to the massive use of HR analytics for enhancing the business decision-making capabilities of a firm. However, the employee segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the ability of HR analytics in offering insights, visibility, and actionable data of employees to HR for employee retention.The segment to dominate the market share during the forecast timeframeIn terms of industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global HR analytics market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period can be due to the rise in the use of HR analytics solutions for employee management activities. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the ability of HR analytics in automating HR processes.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hr-analytics-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The COVID-19 pandemic favorably impacted the expansion of the global HR analytics market due to a surge in acceptance of HR analytics solutions during the pandemic period.● Growing preference for AI-powered solutions, cloud-based systems, and app-based HR analytics across BFSI, IT and telecom, and Healthcare domains for performing contactless functions during the COVID-19 enhanced growth of the global market.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 