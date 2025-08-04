Empowering Small Businesses with AI Agents: Rexpt lets Businesses create their Agentic AI Receptionist, Under 3 Minutes

Rexpt AI Receptionist: Small businesses create custom AI agents in < 3 mins, 7 steps. Automate calls, boost efficiency 24/7. Get started now.

Rexpt aims to empower small businesses to thrive by automating their front desk in minutes, freeing them to focus on what truly matters: their craft and customers. Set up AI Receptionist in 3 minutes” — Freddie Batista(CVCO)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small business owners frequently encounter significant operational challenges, including time management struggles, administrative overload, and the constant pressure to attract and retain customers. Rexpt aims to democratize Artificial Intelligence for business efficiency, cost reduction, and providing AI tools to small and medium-sized businesses. The service is founded on the principle of accessible technology, designed to free entrepreneurs from administrative tasks and foster growth.Today marks the official launch of Rexpt's business-focused AI Receptionist Service, an application designed to transform how businesses manage customer interactions. Rexpt empowers businesses across various categories, including beauty parlors, fitness centers, doctors' clinics, and accounting services, to create a fully managed AI receptionist in just three minutes.Rexpt's initial offering, the "Agentic AI Office Receptionist," is ready for deployment. This AI Receptionist is engineered to perform tasks comparable to a human receptionist, and in some cases, with enhanced efficiency. Key capabilities include:# Taking calls on behalf of a business# Installation on business phone numbers using VoIP# Answering all questions on the phone for customers or leads# Providing detailed report to Owners# Customer segmentation based on services or products# Seamlessly scheduling appointments in live calendars# Lead nurturing# Customer information collection# Sending information such as business location, product catalog, or website to customer's email upon requestAnyone can make an Agentic AI Receptionist using Rexpt's AI Agent creation tool, which features a streamlined 7-step form. This process eliminates the need for businesses to engage development agencies or AI developers, saving significant costs. Complex business logic, descriptions, behavior management, and flow builders are managed automatically, requiring users only to provide basic business information.Traditional solutions often involve hiring additional staff or investing in complex software, which can be costly and time-consuming to implement. Rexpt directly addresses these pain points by offering an accessible, automated solution that liberates businesses from the burden of routine call handling, enabling them to focus on core services and foster growth. Unlike conventional virtual receptionist services that often rely on human agents or complex onboarding processes, Rexpt distinguishes itself with unparalleled speed and simplicity. Competitors such as Smith.AI offer AI-human hybrid solutions starting at $97.50 per month for 30 calls, while Ruby Receptionists provide live human answering services at a higher premium, beginning at $245 per month for 50 minutes. While these services offer value, they often entail higher costs or more intricate setups. Rexpt’s unique value proposition lies in its ability to deliver AI automation with minimal effort, making professional front-desk capabilities available to even the smallest, most budget-conscious businesses. This ease of adoption is critical for busy entrepreneurs seeking solutions that are effective and self-serviceable.Rexpt's AI agents utilize industry-leading human-like voices for natural communication.Plans for the service start from $99 per month for 300 minutes.The service's customizable nature allows each AI agent to be tailored to the specific needs of any business, from a nail salon requiring precise booking management to an insurance agency needing detailed client intake. This level of personalization ensures a professional and consistent customer experience, available 24/7. The platform’s intuitive design and rapid deployment capability democratize advanced AI technology for businesses of all sizes, making it accessible to a vast, underserved market segment that may have previously found such solutions too complex or expensive. By significantly reducing implementation time and investment, Rexpt lowers the total cost of ownership, enabling businesses to realize immediate value and efficiency. This positions Rexpt as a leading AI Receptionist Solution for everyday businesses, providing a powerful tool to enhance customer service and reduce administrative burden.To learn more about how Rexpt can transform a business, please visit the official website at ( https://rxpt.us ).To explore the application's features and capabilities, & experience the future of Office reception, sign up for Free at ( https://app.rexpt.in/signup ).About Rexpt:Rexpt is dedicated to empowering small businesses with innovative, easy-to-use AI solutions that streamline operations and enhance customer engagement. Founded on the principle of accessible technology, Rexpt aims to free entrepreneurs from administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on their passion and growth.

