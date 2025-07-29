Football Fan to Walk all 92 Clubs in 92 Days

Football Fan, Xavier Wiggins

On 2nd August Xavier Wiggins will beigin a 2,000 mile walk to visit all 92 league football grounds over 92 days: Walk92.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xavier's Walk: One Man. 92 Clubs. 92 Days. 2000 Miles. All for Football for Good.

From 2nd August to 1st November 2025, 54-year-old Xavier Wiggins – a passionate believer in football’s power to transform lives – will walk 2,000 miles over 92 days, visiting all 92 league football grounds in a groundbreaking new challenge: Walk92.

His mission? To shine a national spotlight on the life-changing impact of football in our communities – from tackling poverty and homelessness to improving mental health, reducing crime, supporting people living with dementia, and offering hope to those who need it most.

A National Movement Backed by Football

Walk92 has received support from club foundations across the leagues – including Liverpool, Everton, Tottenham, Chelsea, Sunderland and many more.

At each stadium, Xavier will collect a one-page story on that club's community work – to be housed in the National Football Museum, building a lasting archive of the sport's social impact.

Football for Good: More Than a Game

Xavier is no stranger to using football as a force for good. In March 2020, with no prior charity experience, he co-founded Dons Local Action Group (DLAG), a grassroots volunteer movement that has since:

Delivered food for over 7 million meals

Provided over 3,800 laptops to fight digital poverty

Supplied thousands of items of furniture to families in need

He also founded Sports Bank, a growing initiative that removes financial barriers so young people can participate in sport.

Walk92 is a rallying cry to the whole football family – fans, clubs, foundations, businesses and volunteers – to walk, sponsor and celebrate the work being done by hundreds of football-backed charities across the UK.

Raising Awareness. Raising Funds. Raising Voices.

Xavier's personal walk will raise funds for Football for Good charities including: Street Soccer Foundation (Tackling youth homelessness); Sports Bank (addressing sports poverty for young people; and Dons Local Action Group (Tackling food, furniture and digital poverty).

But everyone can take part. Through Walk92, thousands of others will walk in support of causes they care about. Each walker chooses a partner charity, which receives 50% of the funds raised – with no costs deducted. The remaining 50%, after shared campaign costs, is split between Street Soccer Foundation and Sports Bank.

Crucially, that balance will then be reinvested into youth homelessness and sports poverty projects in partnership with the walker’s chosen organisation, ensuring impact is delivered where it’s needed most.

Get Involved

This is your chance to walk, sponsor, or share. Whether you're part of a club, a foundation, a business, a school or a fan community – Walk92 is yours.

➡ Sponsor Xavier and support his walk at walk92.com

➡ Register to walk for a football for good cause that matters to you

➡ Follow and share the journey @walk92uk #Walk92 #FootballForGood

