An FPC Response - 2024 O-SII buffer framework review

Overview

1. This paper contains responses from the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) on feedback to the FPC consultation paper, 2024 O-SII buffer framework review.

2. This paper also contains the FPC’s final policy in the form of a box (Annex) to be inserted into the FPC’s framework for the other systemically important institutions (O-SII) buffer.footnote [1]

3. This paper is relevant to Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) regulated firms that are subject to the O-SII buffer.

Background

4. The O-SII buffer is the UK’s capital buffer for certain domestic systemically important firms that could, in distress, disrupt the supply of credit to the real economy. The Financial Policy Committee (‘the FPC’ or ‘the Committee’) must have a framework for the O-SII buffer and review this framework as per the legally mandated cycle, while the PRA is responsible for setting firms’ O-SII buffer rates at least annually, based on the FPC’s framework.footnote [2]

5. Given the risk that a distressed ring-fenced bank or large building society could disrupt the supply of credit to the real economy, the O-SII buffer framework recognises that domestic systemically important firms may warrant higher capital requirements than non-systemic firms to enable them to absorb stress, and so sets O-SII capital buffers for some firms. Following the FPC’s 2023 review of the framework, the Committee announced that it intended to assess in 2024 whether the current thresholds used to set firms’ O-SII buffers continued to remain appropriate in the context of the intended aims of the framework.footnote [3]

6. Accordingly, in 2024, the FPC reviewed the O-SII buffer framework and decidedfootnote [4] to consult on proposals outlined in the consultation paper, 2024 O-SII buffer framework review, summarised below.

FPC consultation

7. The FPC’s consultation set out its proposed revisions to the O-SII framework as follows:

To index the O-SII buffer thresholds based on the 20% cumulative growth in nominal GDP between 2019 and 2023. To assess the thresholds as part of the FPC’s regular review of the framework in the future and update them in line with nominal GDP growth, as appropriate.

8. The proposals aimed to ensure that the framework still operates as intended by the FPC, consistent with its primary objective to maintain financial stability, but without undue tightening. The Committee recognised that the UK has seen substantial growth in nominal GDP since the thresholds were last set in 2019, potentially impacting financial sector activity. If the nominal thresholds used to set O-SII capital buffer rates were to remain unchanged, more firms would be captured under the framework over time, and those already captured would move into higher buffer rate buckets, with those changes not necessarily reflecting an increase in firms’ potential to disrupt the credit supply. Thus, updating the thresholds supports the efficient allocation of capital and supports lending to the real economy, in line with the FPC’s secondary objective to support the Government’s economic policy.

9. To ensure the framework reflects the original risk appetite of the Committee, the FPC proposed to increase O-SII buffer thresholds based on the 20% cumulative growth in nominal GDP between 2019 and 2023.

10. To ensure the framework continues to operate as intended in the future, and to avoid significant one-off increases in the threshold, the FPC proposed to assess the thresholds as part of its regular reviews of the framework – which take place at least every three yearsfootnote [5] – and to update them in line with nominal GDP growth, as appropriate.

Summary of responses

11. The FPC received four written responses to its consultation paper.

12. Overall, the respondents welcomed the proposed amendments to the FPC’s O-SII buffer framework. Respondents particularly noted that this proposal would effectively address the issue PRA CEO Sam Woods referred to as ‘prudential drag’, whereby thresholds set in nominal terms ‘tighten’ over time as the economy grows. A respondent noted that this would mitigate the risk of firms altering their behaviour to restrict lending to the real economy in order to stay below the next threshold.

13. Feedback on the proposals included suggested changes to the indexation period used to calculate the appropriate increase in thresholds, and questions about the frequency of reviews and what factors might lead to ‘off-cycle’ reviews. Respondents also raised other issues that were out of scope of the consultation. Such issues included suggestions relating to perceived cliff-edge effects within the O-SII buffer rates, the inclusion of UK government bond holdings in the measure used to assess O-SIIs’ capital buffer rates, and whether the O-SII buffer rates are set at the appropriate levels in comparison to the equivalent buffers applied to global systemically important banks.

Changes to draft policy

14. In light of the responses received, the FPC has made one change to the indexation period and finalised the other aspects of the policy as proposed. The FPC has agreed that a longer indexation period – from 2019 to 2024 – will be used to determine O-SII buffer rates in the future, starting with the O-SII buffer rates set in 2025. This means that the O-SII buffer thresholds will now increase by 27%, instead of the 20% proposed in the consultation. The new thresholds are set out in Table 1 in the Annex. The FPC has decided not to extend the indexation period back to 2016, in line with some feedback, because the O-SII buffer threshold was reset in 2019.

15. The FPC has decided that for the 2024 O-SII buffer rate setting which applies from 1 January 2026,footnote [6] the PRA should reissue firms’ rates based on thresholds indexed by 20%, using data up to end-2023, as consulted on. This maintains consistency within the framework, as 2024 O-SII buffer rates are based on firms’ balance sheet data during 2023, making indexation based on end-2023 data the more appropriate comparison for 2024 buffer rate setting. These indexed thresholds are set out in Table 2 in the Annex.

FPC objectives (including remit and recommendations letter from the Chancellor)

16. The consultation paper set out the Committee’s cost benefit analysis of the proposals. That set out the FPC’s expectation that there would be some benefits for firms in scope of the O-SII buffer as a result of its proposals. The proposed indexation of thresholds would result in greater headroom being available for firms, while maintaining the same level of resilience in the system set in the original framework, in accordance with the FPC’s primary financial stability objective.footnote [7] The increased headroom to each threshold would provide greater space for firms to grow before facing an increase in capital requirements, thereby facilitating greater competition, and which could translate into additional lending, supporting the FPC’s secondary objective. The FPC also noted that by maintaining the same risk appetite, the proposals would continue to be in accordance with the FPC’s financial stability primary objective. The Committee also did not expect the proposed new thresholds to introduce any new costs on firms.

17. The FPC’s proposed change to index the O-SII buffer thresholds based on cumulative growth in nominal GDP between 2019 and 2024 in response to feedback to the consultation is not considered to materially change that cost benefit assessment.

Implementation and next steps

18. The FPC has decided that the changes to the O-SII buffer framework should come into effect immediately to pass on the benefits of the updated framework to firms without any delay. Accordingly, in line with its announcement on 29 November 2024, the PRA has today reissued the 2024 O-SII buffer rates which apply from 1 January 2026 under the revised framework, based on firms’ balance sheet data from 2023footnote [8] and using thresholds indexed using nominal GDP data up to end-2023. The PRA’s December 2025 review of O-SII buffer rates (to take effect on 1 January 2027) will use thresholds indexed using nominal GDP data up to end-2024.