Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market to Surpass $106B by 2033, Driven by Rapid Testing and Decentralized Care

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Point of Care Diagnostics market size was valued at US$ 44.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around US$ 106.35 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/point-of-care-diagnostics-market Key Market Drivers:• Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious DiseasesThe growing global incidence of conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, HIV/AIDS, and respiratory infections is fueling demand for rapid, on-the-spot diagnostic tools. POC diagnostics enable faster clinical decisions, which are critical for managing these health conditions efficiently.• Shift Toward Decentralized HealthcareThe trend toward patient-centered care and decentralization of health services is creating significant opportunities for POC devices. These tools facilitate immediate testing at clinics, pharmacies, home-care settings, and remote locations without needing centralized laboratories.• Technological Advancements in Diagnostic PlatformsInnovations in microfluidics, biosensors, and molecular diagnostics are enhancing the accuracy, portability, and affordability of POC tests. Integration with mobile apps and wireless connectivity is enabling real-time data sharing, making diagnostics more accessible and interactive.• Increasing Demand for Rapid Testing Amid Health CrisesThe COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical need for rapid diagnostics, leading to accelerated investments and innovation in the POC sector. The lessons learned are expected to sustain momentum in preparedness for future public health emergencies.• Growing Geriatric Population and Home Healthcare AdoptionElderly populations, who often require regular monitoring for various health conditions, benefit significantly from POC diagnostics. Coupled with a rising preference for home-based healthcare, this demographic trend is reinforcing market demand.• Favorable Regulatory Support and Government InitiativesHealth authorities across various countries are streamlining regulatory pathways and launching initiatives to increase the availability of quick diagnostics. This regulatory support is facilitating faster product approvals and wider market penetration.Market Segments:• By Product (Infectious Disease Testing Products, Blood Glucose Products, Blood Gas & Electrolyte Products, Hematology Testing Products, Urinalysis Products, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products, Tumor/Cancer Profiling Products, Drug-of-Abuse Products, Others)• By Technology (Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassays, Molecular Diagnostics, Microfluidics, Others)• By Application (Infectious Diseases, Hematology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Oncology, Drug Testing, Neurology, Others)• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Home Care Settings)Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/point-of-care-diagnostics-market Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market - Geographical Share:The Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics market shows a varied geographical distribution, with North America maintaining a dominant position. This leadership is driven by high healthcare spending, widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and a strong emphasis on early disease detection and personalized medicine. The presence of robust healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies further contribute to the region’s significant market share.Europe follows closely, supported by increasing investments in decentralized healthcare and a growing geriatric population that demands rapid and convenient diagnostic solutions. Countries like Germany, the UK, and France are at the forefront of integrating POC technologies into routine clinical practice.Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market, propelled by a rising burden of chronic diseases, growing awareness about preventive healthcare, and improvements in healthcare access in countries like China, India, and Japan. Government initiatives promoting affordable diagnostics and the expansion of rural healthcare services are accelerating market expansion across the region.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing gradual adoption of POC diagnostics, primarily driven by the need for accessible testing in remote and underserved areas. Public health campaigns and international support for infectious disease management are playing a crucial role in boosting market growth in these regions.Point of Care Diagnostics Market Key PlayersThe key players are BD, QuidelOrtho Corporation, QIAGEN, Trinity Biotech plc, BioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, and SEKISUI MEDICAL CO LTD.Request for FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Mergers & Acquisitions:• Waters Corporation and Becton Dickinson (BD) have agreed to merge BD’s Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions division into Waters in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction valued at US $17.5 billion. The merger is expected to double Waters' total addressable market to ~$40 billion, generate around $6.5 billion in revenue in 2025, and yield $345 million in annual cost savings by 2030. The deal is slated to close in Q1 2026.• Thermo Fisher Scientific is actively exploring a ~$4 billion divestiture of parts of its diagnostics business including its microbiology unit aiming to offload lower growth lines, though the divestiture remains in auction and not confirmed yet.• In Europe, private equity firm ArchiMed has sold Diesse Diagnostica Senese, specializing in in vitro diagnostics, to Fremman Capital for approximately €125 million (~$131 million), delivering a 4.6× return to investors.Key Product Launches & Technological Innovations:• In January 2025, Roche received FDA 510(k) clearance and CLIA waiver for its cobas Liat multiplex STI test panels, capable of detecting chlamydia, gonorrhea, and Mycoplasma genitalium from a single sample at the point of care within minutes.• In February 2025, Avitia unveiled an AI-powered platform for rapid cancer diagnostics, offering molecular testing at point of care that delivers actionable results faster and more affordably than conventional lab methods.Strategic Partnerships & Collaborations:In 2025, SEKISUI Diagnostics partnered with Aptitude Medical Systems to distribute the Metrix COVID/Flu assay in the U.S., aligning commercialization rights with regulatory clearance.Related Reports:

