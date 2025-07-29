WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, ”Growing at 29.5% CAGR | Software Defined Security Market Reach USD 68.83 Billion by 2030 Globally.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage. Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report.The global software defined security market size was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 68.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.5% from 2021 to 2030.Driving Factors Software Defined Security Market-Increase in cyber-attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic and rising applications of cloud and virtualization technologies in modern businesses drive the growth of the global software defined security market. On the other hand, harder & costlier initial installation and limited customizations along with complex network management strategies restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in the field of cloud computing and rise in awareness about software defined security and its benefits are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12488 Market Segmentation Software Defined Security Market-The global software defined security market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, application, end user, and region. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.Based on deployment mode, the on premise segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to dominate by 2030. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.7% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/software-defined-security-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.Key Market Players Software Defined Security Market-► Technologies Ltd.► Palo Alto Networks► Symantec Corporation► Check Point Software► EMC Corporation► Fortinet, Inc.► Cisco Systems, Inc.► Intel Corporation► Juniper Networks, Inc.► VMware, IncThe report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Software Defined Security Market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2030. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12488 Impact of COVID-19 on Software Defined Security Market-► The trend of accessing critical enterprise infrastructure from less secure locations (for example, homes of employees) has led to increase in possibility for cyber-attacks. To prevent this, many organizations invested in stronger software defined security solutions for their employees to ensure the asset of the employees as well as the company.► Software-based firewalls and intrusion detection systems have now become popular and are being extensively deployed into employee’s systems to strengthen the essential security perimeters.Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 