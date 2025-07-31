Official Reveal of Survival Horror Game “#from #abandoned” – Website and Promotional Video Now Live! Survival Horror Game “#from #abandoned”

Astro Production is pleased to announce that official information for our new horror action game, “#from #abandoned” has been released on July 29, 2025

東京都, JAPAN, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This title is a single player survival horror game depicting an escape from an eerie abandoned building, with a roaming killer. Players control multiple characters, utilizing traps and gimmicks to aid their escape. The game delivers a new kind of horror game experience that maximizes realtime strategic play and the terror of being pursued.

The game is scheduled for release in 2026.

Along with the information release on July 29, we have published content on the following four platforms:

Official Home Page：https://astropro.co.jp/from_abandoned

Steam Store Page：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3892020/from_abandoned/

Official X Account (Formerly Twitter)：https://x.com/from_abandoned

YouTube Teaser PV：https://www.youtube.com/@AstroProductionInc



Furthermore, #from #abandoned is scheduled to be exhibited at Tokyo Game Show 2025 (TGS2025), which will be held in September 2025.

Information Release Celebration Campaign

To celebrate the information release of #from #abandoned, we are holding a campaign where 10 lucky winners will be selected to receive a 10,000 yen Amazon gift card by following and reposting our official X account. The campaign runs from today, July 31, 2025 (Thursday), until August 14, 2025 (Thursday).

The official #from #abandoned X account will regularly post updates on development, the latest game information, behind the scenes stories, and character settings.

Please take this opportunity to follow and repost our official X account, and participate in the campaign!

Campaign Overview:

Official Account: [To be added later]

Period: July 31, 2025 (Thursday) – August 14, 2025 (Thursday) 23:59 JST

How to Enter: Follow @[Account Name] on X and repost the campaign post.

Prize: 10,000 yen Amazon gift card (10 winners selected by random)

Winner Announcement: Winners will be notified via direct message.

Please check the official X account for more details on the campaign.

Company Overview

Astro Production (Headquarters : Taito-ku Tokyo, Representative Director : Satoshi Ariga) is an entertainment company focused on game development and video production.

We aim to be the No. 1 entertainment company in the universe, and are actively taking on challenges within the industry. Moving forward, We plan to release further information globally, primarily in Japan, the United States, and China.

For questions or interview requests regarding this matter, please feel free to contact us at the inquiry details below.

Game Title Overview

Title: #from #abandoned

Genre: Action Horror / Survival

Platform: PC (Steam)

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Scheduled Release: Scheduled for 2026

