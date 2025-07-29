All Sports Television Network Signs Broadcast Agreement with Netball America®

Netball America

Partnership Brings Netball to Millions of American Households for the First Time

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) is proud to announce a new broadcast partnership with Netball America®, the premier organization for the sport of Netball in the United States. This groundbreaking agreement will bring Netball America’s national and international competitions to ALL SPORTS viewers across the country, marking a major milestone in Netball’s expansion into the American sports landscape.

“This is an exciting step forward in our mission to showcase the world’s most dynamic sports to American audiences,” stated Roger Neal Smith, President of All Sports Television Network. “Netball has a strong global following and incredible potential here in the U.S. We’re thrilled to introduce it to millions of new fans.”

Netball America® is at the forefront of growing the sport across the United States by integrating it into schools and community programs for all skill levels. The organization supports elite development through the American Netball Team® and established the first USA National Netball League®. It also launched the My Netball Academy to provide certification and training for athletes, coaches, and umpires. In addition, Netball America® hosts major international competitions, including the renowned U.S. Open Netball Championships®.

“This partnership with All Sports Television Network is a game-changer for Netball in North America,” said Sonya Ottaway, CEO of Netball America®. “We’re proud to partner with a network that shares our vision of growing grassroots sports to enable more opportunities for adults and youth, primarily women and girls to get engaged in athletic opportunity, while supporting co-ed Netball.”

Under the agreement, ALL SPORTS will begin airing Netball America® matches and special programming later this year, with expanded coverage of major events such as the U.S. Open Netball Championships®.

About Netball America®

Netball America® is the leading authority on Netball in the United States, with 50+ member clubs across the USA and Canada and is dedicated to creating an exciting atmosphere of participation and supporting individual progress, team unity and good health while uniting communities for positive change. The organization has received global and USA awards for its Be An Inspiration® program helping minority children, especially girls increase participation in sports, reduce obesity, and develop life skills, along with mental wellness. Learn more at www.NetballAmerica.com.

