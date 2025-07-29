Submit Release
RBA and APRA update their Memorandum of Understanding

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have today published an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), to further strengthen their cooperation and coordination arrangements in support of financial stability in Australia. The updated MOU sets out the RBA and APRA’s respective roles and responsibilities for contributing to financial stability, as well as arrangements for consultation, liaison and information sharing between the two agencies. The MOU also sets out specific arrangements for coordination between the RBA and APRA in relation to macroprudential policy, liquidity support, payments policy and crisis management.

Both the RBA and APRA have responsibilities in relation to financial stability in Australia, and it is therefore important that they continue to engage closely with one other. The RBA and APRA also cooperate and coordinate with each other and other regulatory agencies on a multilateral basis through the Council of Financial Regulators. The Council of Financial Regulators has today published an updated Charter.

The updated RBA-APRA MOU is available here: Memoranda of understanding and letters of arrangement.

