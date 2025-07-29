Promoting Healthy Eating with Kuvings: Japanese Raw Food Expert Chie Ando Shares Her Approach

Raw food expert Chie Ando, in collaboration with Kuvings Kuvings participates in global exhibitions every year to expand its brand presence. (Health & Wellness Japan held in Tokyo) Kuvings logo

Kuvings is an essential partner in my journey with raw foods” — Chie Ando

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more people around the world embrace health-conscious lifestyles, interest in raw and fermented foods continues to rise. In this growing movement, Chie Ando — a Japanese culinary expert and leading advocate of “Raw foods” — emphasizes the importance of practical tools for sustainable wellness. Among her trusted essentials: Kuvings ’ Whole Slow Juicers(ホールスロージューサー) and Yogurt Makers.In a recent interview, Chie Ando shared her philosophy on raw food and practical tips for integrating unheated, nutrient-rich meals into daily life. The collaboration resulted in a guide that includes juice recipes and lifestyle insights tailored for non-heated diets, expanding Kuvings’ global presence in the wellness space.As a long-time educator in the field of raw and fermented cuisine, Chie Ando has been using Kuvings products in her workshops for years.“Kuvings AUTO10’ large-capacity appliances allow me to prepare generous batches with ease,” she noted. “Cleaning is simple thanks to the thoughtful design and dedicated brushes that make even the smallest parts easy to maintain.”Speaking about Kuvings AUTO10 Hands-Free Slow Juicers, she highlighted their ability to preserve the natural taste and nutrients of ingredients:“The Kuvings juicer extracts every bit of fiber and flavor. Even children who dislike vegetables can enjoy the rich taste. And for busy people, it’s a highly efficient way to get essential enzymes and nutrients in one glass.”Chie Ando also shared how she incorporates juicing into her intermittent fasting routine:“During fasting, I often drink only cold-pressed juice throughout the day. It’s an effective way to reset the body. I also use the leftover pulp — I dry it with a food dehydrator and grind it into powder for cooking. That way, nothing is wasted, and I don’t need to buy vegetable stock anymore.”When asked about her continued commitment to healthy eating, Chie Ando credited her daily routine to the practical support provided by Kuvings:“Kuvings is an essential partner in my journey with raw foods,” she said, highlighting her first-hand trust in the brand.Chie Ando began her journey in raw food in 2016 and has since launched various educational programs in Tokyo, including raw food, fermentation, and raw patisserie classes. As a current ambassador for Kuvings, she actively contributes to the promotion of global wellness culture through practical, plant-based living.“We will continue to strengthen our collaboration with Chie Ando in developing juice recipes using a variety of Kuvings products, including the AUTO10 and CS600” said the Marketing Manager of Kuvings Japan.[Kuvings Japan]-Address: 〒104-0043 東京都中央区湊1-6-2 JKHDビル3F-Phone: +81 0120 816 861[Chie Ando]-Website : https://www.happycheesekitchen.com/ -Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/rawfoodhaccolab/

Kuvings AUTO10 with Raw food expert Chie Ando

