Kuvings Highlights AUTO10 and REVO830: Two Leading Slow Juicers for Black Friday 2025

IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings , a global leader in premium slow-juicing technology, introduces a side-by-side look at two of its flagship models for the global market: the AUTO10 and the REVO830.Timed with the start of the Black Friday 2025 season, both models offer exceptional juice quality, durability, and modern design, catering to different consumer preferences and usage needs.*Fully Automatic Juicing with the New AUTO10With the AUTO10, Kuvings sets a new benchmark in the slow-juicer category. The model features a hands-free Auto Feed System that processes ingredients automatically, eliminating the need for constant refilling or manual pressing.Its 3-liter batch container enables large-volume juicing, while the optimized 200-watt motor ensures an exceptionally quiet operation.[Key Features of the AUTO10]-Automatic feeding system for effortless juicing- Large 3L container ideal for families and heavy users- Stainless-steel body for a modern and hygienic appearance- Sorbet strainer included- Smooth, low-fiber juice texture*A Best-Seller for Juice Enthusiasts, REVO830The REVO830 remains a cornerstone of the Kuvings product line. Its dual-chute system accommodates both large ingredients like apples and narrow produce such as celery without the need for pre-cutting. The powerful 200-watt motor provides high juice yield and exceptionally dry pulp.[Advantages of the REVO830]- Dual feed chutes for different ingredient sizes- High juice yield with minimal waste- Compact design ideal for daily use- Popular for celery, apple, and vegetable juices✨ Kuvings USA : https://www.kuvingsusa.com ✨ Kuvings Australia : https://www.kuvings.com.au/black-friday-sale-2025 🌍About KuvingsKuvings is a leading global brand specializing in high-performance juicers, blenders, and other innovative kitchen appliances. Known for its cutting-edge technology, user-focused design, and commitment to healthy living, Kuvings continues to redefine how people around the world enjoy fresh nutrition every day.

