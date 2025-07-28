Relocation of Singapore Consulate-General in Chennai, India

The Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Chennai, India will operate from its new premises with effect from 1 August 2025. The new address and contact details are as follows: 9th Floor, Prestige Polygon Anna Salai Chennai 600035 Tel: +91 44243 20050 Email: singcon_maa@mfa.sg Website: www.mfa.gov.sg/chennai The operating hours of the Consulate-General remain unchanged: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5.00pm Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holiday: Closed The Consulate-General will move from its existing premises to its new address from 30 to 31 July 2025. During this time, the Consulate-General will be closed. Singaporeans who require assistance from the Consulate-General can contact its duty officer at +91-984-003-3136. . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE 28 JULY 2025

