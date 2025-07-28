Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,549 in the last 365 days.

Relocation of Singapore Consulate-General in Chennai, India

The Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Chennai, India will operate from its new premises with effect from 1 August 2025. The new address and contact details are as follows:

 

              9th Floor, Prestige Polygon

              Anna Salai

              Chennai 600035

 

              Tel: +91 44243 20050

              Email: singcon_maa@mfa.sg

              Website: www.mfa.gov.sg/chennai

 

The operating hours of the Consulate-General remain unchanged:

 

              Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5.00pm

              Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holiday: Closed

 

The Consulate-General will move from its existing premises to its new address from 30 to 31 July 2025. During this time, the Consulate-General will be closed. Singaporeans who require assistance from the Consulate-General can contact its duty officer at +91-984-003-3136.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

28 JULY 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Relocation of Singapore Consulate-General in Chennai, India

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more