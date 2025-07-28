MFA Spokesperson's Comments in Response to Indonesian Media Reports on the Whereabouts of Jurist Tan
In response to Indonesian media reports carrying comments by the Indonesian Ministry of Immigration and Corrections on the whereabouts of Jurist Tan, the MFA Spokesperson said:
“According to our immigration records, Jurist Tan is not in Singapore. We have conveyed this information to Indonesia.”
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
28 JULY 2025
