ETP Group Brings AI-Powered Unified Commerce to the Philippines at NRCE 2025

Keynote by ETP Group’s Naresh Ahuja: Harnessing the Power of Unified Commerce and AI in Retail

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The retail industry in Asia Pacific is undergoing unprecedented transformation, driven by digital disruption, evolving consumer expectations, and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and real-time commerce. For retail leaders navigating this dynamic landscape, the 31st National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) 2025 stands as a pivotal event for gaining strategic insights, forging new partnerships, and discovering future-ready retail technologies.Among the key innovators shaping the future of retail is ETP Group, an AI-first, SaaS company and Unified Commerce partner at NRCE 2025. With more than three decades of experience and a proven track record of serving over 500 leading retail and e-Commerce brands across 17 countries, ETP Group is recognized as a driving force in cloud-native, AI-powered retail transformation.The Filipino retail sector is seeing accelerated digital transformation, fueled by a digitally savvy consumer base, increasing smartphone penetration, and growing demand for seamless omni-channel experiences. However, retailers face unique challenges such as fragmented inventory visibility, legacy infrastructure, and the need to balance online convenience with in-store engagement. ETP Group has been instrumental in helping leading retailers in the Philippines overcome these hurdles—by enabling unified shopping journeys across stores, optimizing real-time inventory and merchandise planning, and leveraging physical store networks to efficiently meet demand. By delivering centralized control over thousands of SKUs and actionable customer insights, ETP has empowered its retail partners to increase market share and foster deeper loyalty—not just to individual brands, but to the entire retail group. ETP’s Unified Commerce Solutions support the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Mall Accreditation requirements in the Philippines.Retail’s Next Evolution: Unified Commerce Meets AI—A Glimpse into the Future:The intersection of artificial intelligence, omni-channel commerce, and real-time analytics is no longer a distant vision—it is today’s business imperative. As consumer expectations rise and competitive pressures intensify, retailers across Asia Pacific are fundamentally reimagining their digital strategies.Industry data underscores this transformation: AI-powered retail technologies are projected to grow at a compound annual rate exceeding 35% over the coming years. This rapid expansion signals a decisive market shift toward hyper-personalization, intelligent automation, and seamless, cross-channel engagement. In a world where customers effortlessly move between in-store and digital experiences, retailers can no longer rely on disconnected systems or delayed decision-making.Retailers today face persistent challenges: fragmented supply chains, siloed operations, and inconsistent customer experiences across physical and digital channels. The solution lies in Unified Commerce—an integrated architecture that connects inventory, promotions, customer data, and order fulfillment in real time. The demand for such cohesive platforms has never been greater.ETP Group’s approach is both timely and transformative. With decades of retail expertise and a forward-thinking, AI-first philosophy, ETP is shaping the future of retail. Its cloud-native platforms—ETP Unify and Ordazzle—are engineered to bridge the gap between online and offline operations, creating a single, intelligent retail engine that is always on, always learning, and always connected.By embedding artificial intelligence at every operational layer—from predictive inventory allocation and optimized warehousing to real-time order fulfillment, customer behavior analysis, and personalized promotions—ETP empowers retailers to act in real time, not just react after the fact. The result is not only enhanced operational agility but also deeper, loyalty-building customer interactions that drive sustainable growth.As the retail industry evolves toward experience-led commerce, unified and AI-driven platforms will define the market leaders of the next decade. For retailers ready to embrace this future, ETP Group offers more than just advanced technology—it provides a strategic blueprint for intelligent, scalable, and customer-centric retail success.ETP Group’s Vision: Unifying Online and Offline Retail on a Single Cloud Platform:ETP Group is committed to a bold vision: unifying online and offline retail operations through a single, intelligent cloud platform. The company’s comprehensive portfolio includes:-ETP Unify: A Unified Commerce Retail Platform that integrates all retail channels for seamless operations and real-time visibility.-Ordazzle: An AI-powered, cloud-native e-Commerce management platform designed for rapid deployment and scalability.-ETP V5: A hybrid omni-channel solution suite tailored for large-format retailers operating in environments with connectivity challenges.Empowering Retail Leaders with AI-Driven Solutions:ETP Group’s platforms are built on scalable, secure M.A.C.H architecture (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless), ensuring agility, interoperability, and ease of deployment. What sets ETP apart is its strategic integration of artificial intelligence across every retail touchpoint:-Real-time inventory and order visibility to optimize turnaround and fulfillment.-Unified CRM and promotions management to enhance customer lifetime value.-AI-powered clienteling to drive higher ticket sizes and personalized engagement.-Centralized product data for operational consistency and efficiency.-AI-powered demand forecasting to improve procurement and inventory planning.-AI-driven order management to ensure accurate, on-time deliveries.By embedding AI across the retail value chain—from personalized customer engagement to intelligent warehouse operations—ETP Group enables retailers to move from reactive operations to proactive, predictive retailing.ETP Group’s AI-Powered Unified Commerce Solutions: Elevating Retail and e-Commerce Performance:ETP Group’s agile, cloud-native platforms enable retailers to rapidly adapt to market shifts, meaningfully engage customers across every channel, and operate with enhanced intelligence and efficiency.Central to this transformation is ETP Unify, the company’s flagship Unified Commerce Retail Platform. Built on the modern, modular M.A.C.H. architecture—Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless—ETP Unify offers retailers an intuitive interface with real-time access to inventory, customer, and sales data. This empowers retailers to seamlessly manage both physical and digital operations from a single, unified platform, delivering a frictionless and consistent shopping experience whether customers are in-store, online, or engaging across multiple channels.Complementing ETP Unify is Ordazzle, the company’s dedicated e-Commerce management platform. Ordazzle streamlines marketplace operations, logistics, and fulfillment, helping retailers coordinate inventory across multiple digital storefronts while optimizing last-mile logistics. In an era where speed and reliability are paramount, Ordazzle ensures that customer promises are met—on time, every time—and that operational efficiency is maximized.The strategic value of ETP’s unified commerce approach goes beyond platform features. Retailers leveraging these solutions benefit from real-time inventory visibility, enabling faster turnover and reducing stockouts. Unified CRM and promotions management allow brands to deliver personalized experiences that foster long-term loyalty and increase customer lifetime value. Centralized product information ensures consistency across all channels, while robust order fulfillment capabilities improve customer service and minimize delays.ETP’s AI-driven engines further boost profitability by predicting demand, automating replenishment, and identifying sales opportunities with precision. At the system level, centralized data eliminates silos, reduces redundancy, and enables teams to make agile decisions based on a single source of truth—critical for staying competitive in today’s fast-paced market. With scalable architecture, retailers can confidently expand into new markets or channels, knowing their technology foundation is robust and future-ready.Ultimately, ETP’s unified commerce platforms provide more than operational tools—they offer a strategic foundation for retailers to engage customers, adapt quickly, and lead with confidence in an increasingly dynamic and interconnected marketplace.Retail Innovation at NRCE 2025: Why Asia Pacific Leaders Can’t Afford to Miss It:The 31st National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE), organized by the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), is the Philippines’ premier platform for retail innovation, offering industry leaders in Asia Pacific a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and discover the latest advancements in omni-channel retail, e-Commerce management, and AI-powered unified commerce. ETP Group’s participation at NRCE 2025 underscores its dedication to empowering retailers with cutting-edge, scalable solutions that accelerate business growth and enhance customer engagement and loyalty across the region. By bringing together retail executives, technology visionaries, and solution providers, NRCE 2025 sets the stage for retailers to transform their operations and lead in a rapidly evolving market.ETP Group: Unified Commerce Partner at NRCE 2025:ETP Group is excited to bring its unified commerce expertise to NRCE 2025. As a unified commerce partner, ETP will demonstrate how its AI-powered, cloud-native platforms can transform retail operations and customer experiences.Booth Details:ETP’s presence will span four combined booths (17, 18, 31, and 32), offering attendees an immersive experience of the company’s latest innovations. Exclusive live demos will focus on:-ETP Unify: The flagship unified commerce platform, showcasing its robust features and real-time insights.-Self-Checkout: Innovative solutions designed to streamline in-store transactions and enhance customer convenience.-Ordazzle: The AI-powered e-Commerce management platform, highlighting its seamless integration and scalability.Keynote Session: Harnessing the Power of Unified Commerce and AI:Naresh Ahuja, Chairman and CEO of ETP Group, will deliver a keynote address at 11:20 am on July 31, 2025, titled “Harnessing the Power of Unified Commerce and AI in Retail.” In his keynote, Mr. Ahuja will share transformative insights, including:-How to unify customer data, inventory, and sales for real-time retailing-The role of purpose-built AI in predicting demand and enhancing personalization-Strategic frameworks to elevate customer experiences and operational agility in the PhilippinesETP’s Vision: Unifying Online and Offline Retail Onto One Cloud Platform:As the retail and e-Commerce landscape continues to evolve rapidly across Asia Pacific, ETP Group is positioning itself at the center of AI-led digital transformation with a bold, unifying vision: to converge online and offline retail operations through a single, cloud-native technology platform. An AI-first SaaS company with over three decades of experience, ETP powers operations for more than 500 brands in 17 countries, helping them deliver faster, smarter, and more consistent customer experiences.ETP’s cloud-native, AI-powered platforms—ETP Unify and Ordazzle, and its hybrid omni-channel solution suite, ETP V5—offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for modern retail, encompassing everything from omni-channel POS and CRM to Order Management, Warehouse and Logistics Management, and integrations with leading e-Commerce marketplaces and logistics providers. Built on scalable and secure M.A.C.H architecture (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless), these platforms are engineered to provide agility, interoperability, and ease of deployment. What sets ETP apart is its strategic use of artificial intelligence—not simply as an add-on, but as a foundational capability embedded across its platforms. AI-driven insights fuel automated inventory allocation, SLA-based order fulfillment, personalized customer engagement, and optimized warehouse operations. This enables retailers to make faster decisions, reduce operational friction, and stay responsive to shifting consumer expectations.Designed to meet the diverse needs of enterprise retailers, ETP’s unified commerce platforms allow for seamless orchestration across physical stores, digital channels, and backend operations. For retailers operating in large-format stores or areas with network constraints, ETP V5 offers a comprehensive retail solution suite that ensures reliability and consistent delivery.In an era where customer expectations are rising and operational complexity is increasing, ETP Group’s unified, AI-powered approach is helping retailers streamline their businesses, unlock growth, and build a lasting competitive advantage.Reflecting on the state of retail and the urgency for connected, intelligent systems, Mr. Naresh Ahuja, Chairman & CEO of ETP Group, states, “Retail has more than 9 lives. During the COVID era, most pundits declared retail dead and e-Commerce the new normal; however, retail bounced back in 2022 and normalized in 2023 and 2024. Now, with the geopolitical challenges in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, retail again faces headwinds. So, it’s even more important now that retailers focus on their customer base and make the customer journey so enjoyable that customers want to come back again and again despite everything.While many retailers have good CRM systems, that is not enough, because any CRM system is only as good as the data it can access to be able to inform, present, calculate loyalty points, and do outreach. Today, customers are burnt out getting all types of messaging that does not seriously add any value, ignoring all their previous interactions with their brand.Customers would like a brand to have their full history across all channels, and with reference to that context, be able to interact with them in a meaningful manner. The only way to do this is to have a unified view of all interactions with all customers, a unified view of the inventory available that would fit the customers’ preferences, and an understanding of how the customer likes to be engaged.And finally, there needs to be an ability to fulfill orders from a customer fast and accurately. The same for any returns and cancellations.To do this, retailers should look at unified commerce systems with a single data model to enable this unified view of customers and their preferences. Once you add purpose-built AI to this Data Model and add Analytics, you get a powerful system that can help grow revenue from customers despite headwinds.”ETP’s unique approach to retail technology sets it apart from competitors. The company’s platforms are built on scalable, secure MACH architecture, offering retailers the flexibility and agility needed to thrive in today’s dynamic market. ETP's unique approach to retail technology sets it apart from competitors. The company's platforms are built on scalable, secure MACH architecture, offering retailers the flexibility and agility needed to thrive in today's dynamic market. ETP's asset-light, cloud-native solutions reduce IT overhead and enable rapid digital transformation, allowing retailers to focus on what truly matters: driving growth and elevating customer experiences.

