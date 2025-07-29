New Mexico Manufacturers Meet with Vasquez, Speak Out Against Tariffs’ Harm on Local Businesses

SUNLAND PARK, NM, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 28, 2025, U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) met with local leaders from Santa Teresa’s manufacturing sector who voiced intense concerns about how the administration’s trade policies and tariffs are harming their businesses.After hearing concerns from plant managers and other top leaders of manufacturing companies operating locally in Southern New Mexico, Vasquez delivered a clear message: the uncertainty created by the administration’s shifting trade policies is jeopardizing local jobs, stalling investments, and putting border community manufacturers at risk.“What we have seen is that the tariffs are having a very negative impact on businesses that are choosing to relocate here and businesses that want to expand here. And that is because the nature of the tariffs this administration has proposed have been so uncertain. We’ve lost investments here in Santa Teresa,” said Vasquez. “Today, I heard directly from plant managers and business owners who have been impacted by the administration’s decisions. The truth is, if we want to grow jobs here locally in Southern New Mexico, we need some certainty from the president.”“We have the economic uncertainty hitting us two ways. We're having companies that are getting really, really scrunched in terms of their industry because people are not placing orders or are postponing buying decisions. That's one side of it. The other side is the businesses we're not getting because they're not going to make a multi‑million‑dollar investment decision in this environment right now. I've seen three deals—two in the automotive industry and one in the electronics industry—totally go away, and we're hoping they come back once we get some certainty in terms of tariffs.” said Jerry Pacheco, President of the New Mexico Border Industrial Association.Roundtable participants included leaders from various sectors, including copper, steel, and aluminum manufacturing, logistics, and printing.Key concerns raised by local business leaders and manufacturers include:- Pausing or cancellation of millions of dollars in investments in Southern New Mexico due to uncertainties around tariffs- Hundreds of jobs lost in Southern New Mexico due to paused investments- Fears of speaking out publicly against administration trade policy due to concerns about retaliationVasquez is committed to advocating for New Mexico’s border economy, protecting local jobs, and ensuring that international trade critical to the state’s manufacturers remains strong and stable, including through the reintroduction of his Economic Opportunity for Border Communities Act.###

