GROZOME® and Hiwassee Products Announce National Bulk Distribution Deal for Microbial Inoculants

Nature Wins: Farmers Shift Toward Living Microbial Inoculants Over Lab-Grown Alternatives

There is a shift happening in agriculture from synthetics to biologics—we help farmers build better biomes naturally” — Everest Holmes, Co-Founder and Head of Product Development

RALEIGH , NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Bamboo LLC , the Raleigh-based company behind GROZOME® Plant & Soil Probiotics, today announced a national bulk distribution agreement with Hiwassee Products LLC , a regenerative agriculture equipment manufacturer based in Madisonville, Tennessee.This partnership will expand access to GROZOME’s high-quality and sustainable microbial inoculant across the U.S., supporting farmers and growers with scalable, biologically driven soil solutions.This partnership will expand access to GROZOME’s high-quality and sustainable microbial inoculant across the U.S., supporting farmers and growers with scalable, biologically driven soil solutions.“By partnering with Hiwassee, a trusted name in soil biology solutions, instantly gives us the confidence to invest more and rapidly scale our operations,” said Jamie LeLiever, President & Co-Founder, at GROZOME.“GROZOME sold out last spring,” added Colin Boller, President of Hiwassee Products. “We’re thrilled to ensure our growers now have reliable access to this exceptional microbial inoculant for thousands of acres this Fall season.”________________________________________What Is Microbial Extraction?The Hiwassee Bio-Extractor is a highly effective tool for extracting living microbes from biologically complete soil inoculum. Material is augered into a chamber where water jets rinse microbes off the solid material through a mesh tube. The microbe-rich liquid flows into a tank or pump for application, while the spent material exits through a chute.________________________________________Why Biologically Complete Microbial Inoculants MatterPromoting soil microbiology is a cornerstone of regenerative agriculture. It begins with building soil structure and testing biology to identify what beneficial microorganisms are depleted or imbalanced. Farmers trust biologically complete microbial inoculants—containing all key groups in proper balance—to create sustainable, living soil food webs. When paired with traditional fertilizers, biologically complete inoculants have shown to reduce reliance on synthetic inputs, decrease disease and pest pressure, and improve water retention and nutrient cycling.________________________________________About GROZOMEGROZOMEwas developed by National Bamboo LLC in 2023 after discovering that bamboo waste—with its unique microbial and carbon-rich properties—could be transformed into a highly effective microbial inoculant. By combining bamboo tops and cuttings with micronized bamboo biochar and other farm-sourced inputs, and applying Soil Food Web School™ methodologies, the team developed a biologically complete formula. GROZOME is produced in small-batch thermophilic bioreactors using proprietary inoculants at a regenerative farm in Shelby, NC. Production is carried out in partnership with the Moxon Cooperative—a national network of Amish producers committed to sustainability, quality, and fair-trade practices.________________________________________About Hiwassee Products LLCFounded in 2021, Hiwassee Products LLC designs and manufactures innovative equipment for on-farm biological soil inoculation—a foundational step in regenerating soil health. Farmers using Hiwassee’s extraction systems report stronger, more resilient plants, higher nutrient density, and significant cost savings from reduced reliance on chemical inputs. All equipment is proudly engineered and manufactured in Madisonville, Tennessee, with a focus on usability, durability, and environmental impact. For media inquiries: Jesse Wiser, jessewiser[at]hiwasseeproducts[dot]com

The Bio-Extractor from Hiwassee Products

