Emerge and Rise Opens Collaborative Hub to Support San Antonio’s Small and Medium Business Growth
Nonprofit celebrates four years with a new space dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and long-term impactSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerge and Rise, a nonprofit venture development organization, has officially opened a new collaborative hub in San Antonio’s District 10. Designed for small and mid-sized business owners, the space is more than a shared office; it’s a home base for sustainable growth, strategic support, and community innovation.
The launch marks a major milestone as the organization celebrates four years of service to San Antonio’s business community. Now entering its fifth year, Emerge and Rise is expanding its impact by offering a physical space rooted in practical services and deeper connections.
Located at 8934 Broadway St., the hub includes flexible day-use desks, a conference room, a podcast studio, a 28-seat training room, and an event space that holds up to 100 people. But what sets it apart is the infrastructure built for actual business owners, not just startups or remote workers.
The space also offers memberships and services, including a registered agent, a business mailing address, and notary services —essentials often overlooked in traditional coworking environments. Emerge and Rise fills that gap by offering these services alongside strategic advising, community programming, and access to specialized consulting in branding, capital and fundraising, legal basics, and operations.
“We’ve spent four years listening to what small business owners actually need, and this space is our response,” said Lina Rugova, founder and president of Emerge and Rise. “This isn’t about coworking. It’s about building resilience, scaling what already works, and creating a landing place for real support.”
The organization’s mission centers on four core pillars: digital literacy, financial literacy, mental health wellbeing, and environmental sustainability. That mission is reflected in every aspect of the new innovation hub, from low-waste event practices to upcoming outdoor upgrades featuring Texas native plants and water-efficient landscaping. Through a partnership with the Texas Outdoor Recreation Alliance, the organization is also helping local businesses repurpose spaces and adopt more sustainable practices, including reducing water waste, conserving energy, and integrating nature into their business operations. The space will also serve as a gathering point for local and international programming focused on social innovation and inclusive economic development for local businesses, other organizations, and nonprofits.
Emerge and Rise continues to expand its impact through local and statewide initiatives. The organization founded WINC Circle to support women in entrepreneurship and venture development, and launched the San Antonio chapter of the Founder Institute to bring tech-focused accelerator programming to the city. Its core focus remains on equipping business owners with practical tools for growth through programs like Entrepreneurship by Acquisition, ThriveXcelerator, ELEVATE Entrepreneur Academy, and workshops in financial and digital literacy. Emerge and Rise also works directly with companies to deliver custom corporate programs in areas such as design thinking/innovation, intrapreneurship, and facilitating training for team building and strategy alignment.
