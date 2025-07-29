Pinya XP Announces Riverwest Cannabis Collective as New Beta Tester

Groovy 2.0 Platform Advances Real-World Testing with Full-Service Hemp Dispensary and Cultivation Facility

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)

Authenticate, before you Medicate isn’t just a catchphrase—it’s our mission. When health is at stake, knowing exactly what you’re consuming isn’t optional.”
— Frank Yglesias Bertheau
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Cannabis Express Company, n/k/a Pinya XP (OTCID: PNXP), developers of the Groovy 2.0 Centralized Hyperledger blockchain authentication platform, today announced that Riverwest Cannabis Collective has joined as an exclusive beta tester, bringing their comprehensive hemp industry expertise to help shape the future of blockchain-powered cannabis business technology.

Located in the heart of Milwaukee's vibrant Riverwest neighborhood, Riverwest Cannabis Collective operates as a full-service hemp dispensary, cultivation facility, nursery, and lounge. Their vertically integrated approach and commitment to quality make them an ideal partner for testing and refining the Groovy Platform's innovative features.

"Riverwest Cannabis Collective's multi-faceted operation provides the perfect testing environment for Groovy 2.0," said Frank Yglesias CEO of Pinya XP. "Their unique combination of cultivation expertise, retail experience, and community-focused approach will provide invaluable insights as we develop blockchain-authenticated solutions for the cannabis industry."

What makes Riverwest Cannabis Collective an exceptional beta testing partner for Groovy 2.0:
• Cultivation Excellence: Multiple flowering rooms producing fresh, high-quality buds, ideal for testing blockchain-based seed-to-sale tracking
• Unique Product Portfolio: Exclusive strains available only at their location, perfect for testing authenticated inventory and product management features
• Community Integration: A welcoming lounge space and members-only club that will help test secure customer authentication and engagement tools
• Comprehensive Operations: From seed to sale, their full-spectrum business model provides diverse testing scenarios for all Groovy 2.0 blockchain modules

The beta testing partnership will focus on real-world implementation of Groovy 2.0's Centralized Hyperledger blockchain authentication across Riverwest Cannabis Collective's entire operation, including cultivation tracking, inventory management, point-of-sale integration, compliance reporting, and secure customer relationship management.

Riverwest Cannabis Collective joins a select group of industry leaders participating in the Groovy 2.0 beta program, each chosen for their innovative approaches and commitment to advancing blockchain technology in the cannabis sector.

ABOUT RIVERWEST CANNABIS COLLECTIVE
Riverwest Cannabis Collective is a Milwaukee-based hemp dispensary, cultivation facility, nursery, and lounge located in the Riverwest neighborhood. Sharing a building with Dropout Fight Club, they offer unique hemp strains, fresh locally-grown products, and a welcoming community space. Their commitment to quality cultivation and customer experience has made them a cornerstone of the local hemp community.

ABOUT $PNXP
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, operating as Pinya XP (USOTC: $PNXP), provides cannabis product authenticity verification through its GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform creates immutable seed-to-sale records via Hyperledger Fabric blockchain and QR-NFT tags, preventing counterfeit products and ensuring consumer safety. The GROOVY Rewards program engages consumers through product verification and educational modules, with participants able to redeem accumulated rewards for PINYA meme tokens from the company's strategic treasury holdings. This redemption mechanism creates a bridge between the secure enterprise blockchain environment and the public Solana trading ecosystem. The Geno-NFT Library protects cannabis genetics intellectual property with automatic royalty distribution, while AI-powered analytics deliver comprehensive business insights.
https://pinya.ai
https://pinya.wiki
https://pinya.news
https://pinya.fun

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.

TOKEN DISCLAIMERS
Groovy Rewards Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment and engagement within the Groovy ecosystem, functioning similarly to virtual trading cards with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. PINYA Meme Tokens operate under evolving regulatory frameworks. While the Company believes these tokens do not constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations remain subject to change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or decline to zero. Both token types carry significant risks including potential complete loss of utility or value, lack of asset backing, and regulatory uncertainty. Users must acknowledge these are non-investment digital collectibles with no expectation of profit from company efforts.

Franjose Yglesias
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company
info@pinya.work
Legal Disclaimer:

About

https://pinya.wiki

