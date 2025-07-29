Instrumental Performance of the National I am a Champion The New Musical Production

Hillsborough School Administrator Alexander Nicolas TO PERFORM THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AT THE MIAMI MARLINS BASEBALL GAME

"It's important to live one day at a time" and believe that tomorrow will be a better day...” — Always be positive

TAMPA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recording artist, producer, arranger, educator, pastor, and performer Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as “Dr. Suave1” ( www.drsuave1.com ) in the music world, who is an Assistant Principal in the Hillsborough School District is scheduled to perform the National Anthem in Miami at the Marlins Baseball Stadium. ( https://www.mlb.com/marlins/ballpark ).Nicolas will be performing the National Anthem live on August 20, 2025, at 7 pm with the Soprano Sax at the MLB Park, Miami Marlins baseball stadium (loanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125) The Marlins will play against the Saint Louis Cardinals. In the past, Nicolas has done this type of performance. On October 14, 2014, Dr. Suave - Alexander Nicolas, Ph.D., made a unique rendition of an Instrumental Performance of the National Anthem in Philadelphia at the 76ers Basketball Game. ( https://youtu.be/63MiKP-ylns?si=4UhlhD7xa218B8YT ).Grammy Entry List Artist Alexander Nicolas, known as “Dr. Suave1,” has been in the music business for a long time. On August 28, 2024, composer, saxophonist, and producer Dr. Alexander Nicolas Nicolas released the musical production “I AM A CHAMPION.” ( https://youtu.be/VEkgQy7VZBY?si=f0EtIZLna2q6hVZK ). The new musical production “I AM A CHAMPION” was finalized for digital distribution and was delivered to all digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, Instagram , Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora, and 150+ more. You can check the specific delivery using this link ( https://open.spotify.com/track/6XQbqv4hcL13mCVeDCVuPJ ).Dr. Alexander Nicolas, known as “Dr. Suave1,” is an educator and has been involved in education for 31 years. Among many recording artists, Dr. Suave is recognized because his instrumental music brings people together. Subsequently, Dr. Sauvé's music is written to give people a fresh approach to the different cultural groups living here in the United States. Nicolas released the CD "The Return," which was part of the Grammy entry list in 2016. Nicolas has been a member of the Recording Academy for 25 years. ( https://open.spotify.com/artist/72N0rO9hwDJT9J7rGmNhS9 ). For more information on tour dates, visit ( www.drsuave1.com ).AR RECORDS NETWORKinfo.arrecords@gmail.com

I am a Champion

