FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR RELEASES A POIGNANT NOVEL OF NEW ORLEANS' HISTORY TIED TO THE MAFIA

Cobblestones by S. R. Perricone Book Cover Image

An epic historical novel revealing the depths of Cosa Nostra and political corruption in New Orleans during the mid to late 1800s.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Cobblestones: A Novel of New Orleans, the turbulent history of Post-Reconstruction New Orleans collides with the plight of Sicilian immigrants seeking refuge in America. Antonio, a young man fleeing Sicily after avenging his father's murder, embarks on a harrowing journey to New Orleans with the help of Jesuit priests expelled from his homeland. But the promise of a fresh start quickly sours as Antonio finds himself entangled in a volatile clash of cultures, corruption, and crime.In the late 19th century, Italian immigrants in New Orleans face hostility, exploitation, and a brutal system of indentured servitude. Antonio becomes a witness to history as a bitter feud over the docks spirals into violence, culminating in the assassination of Irish police chief David C. Hennessy. The ensuing trial of nineteen Italians and the shocking lynching of eleven innocent men ignite international outrage, threatening to sever ties between the United States and Italy.Caught in the crossfire of prejudice and power struggles, Antonio fights to survive while grappling with his own past and future. His journey weaves a gripping tale of resilience, betrayal, and the enduring hope for justice. Cobblestones: A Novel of New Orleans is a poignant reminder of the human cost of intolerance and the courage it takes to rebuild a life from ashes.For fans of "The Godfather" by Mario Puzo and the upcoming new Mafia-origin movie by acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, "Midnight Vendetta" which delves into the same history and story as Perricone's novel "Cobblestones: A New Orleans Tragedy"!!Available in Ebook Publisher: Historium PressBookstores may order through Ingram – 55% wholesale discount - returnableAll formats available on Amazon or online book retailers worldwide.

"Cobblestones: A New Orleans Tragedy" by S. R. Perricone - Book Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.