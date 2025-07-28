When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Tiger GA – July 28, 2025 – Hillside Orchard Farms is recalling various flavors of their 23oz Fruit Breads & 7.5 oz Fritters due to an undeclared allergen of Egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

On July 17, 2025, during an investigation by the FDA, the firm was made aware that the label failed to include the allergen egg had been left of the label during a reprint of the labels.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

CODES USE BY DATE Apple Bread 23 oz 1001 All dates through 07/23/2025 Peach Bread 23 oz 1002 All dates through 07/23/2025 Strawberry Bread 23 oz 1011 All dates through 07/23/2025 Cinnamon Pecan Bread 23 oz 1012 All dates through 07/23/2025 Blueberry Bread 23 oz 1013 All dates through 07/23/2025 Blackberry Bread 23 oz 1014 All dates through 07/23/2025 Banana Nut Bread 23 oz 1016 All dates through 07/23/2025 Cheese Bread 23 oz 1017 All dates through 07/23/2025 Jalapeno Cheese Bread 23 oz 1018 All dates through 07/23/2025 Apple Fritters 7.5 oz 1051 All dates through 07/23/2025 Peach Fritters 7.5 oz 1052 All dates through 07/23/2025 Strawberry Fritters 7.5 oz 1061 All dates through 07/23/2025 Cinnamon Pecan Fritters 7.5 oz 1062 All dates through 07/23/2025 Blueberry Fritters 7.5 oz 1063 All dates through 07/23/2025 Blackberry Fritters 7.5 oz 1064 All dates through 07/23/2025

Recalled products can be identified from the attached photos.

The products were distributed between November 18, 2024 - July 16, 2025. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in farm markets and roadside stands located in the States of: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Kiley Mitcham Houston, VP Operations Hillside Orchard Farms at 706-782-4995, Monday to Friday 8:30-5 EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.