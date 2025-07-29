Lokahi Longevity Expands Scientific Advisory Board to Advance Hawaii Healthspan Corridor

Lokahi Longevity, based in Hawaii, is a geroscience-focused medical clinic translating cutting-edge bioscience research into practical interventions that extend healthspan—the years lived in optimal health. With guidance from a longevity physician, our Longevity Protocol™ combines the latest diagnostic tools with medical interventions designed to modulate your rate of aging and extend your healthspan — the number of years lived in optimal health. Lokahi Longevity, based in Hawaii, is a geroscience-focused medical clinic translating cutting-edge bioscience research into practical interventions that extend healthspan—the years lived in optimal health.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lokahi Longevity , a pioneer in geromedicine innovation, announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of internationally renowned health care experts Jack Lewin, MD, and Valter Longo, PhD. They join existing board members Brian Kennedy, PhD; Terry Shintani, MD; and Tim Donlon, PhD, to guide Lokahi Longevity’s ambitious vision of creating the Hawaii Healthspan Corridor—a global hub dedicated to pioneering advances in longevity and health care innovation.Jack Lewin, MD – Pioneering Health Care System AdvancesDr. Lewin, who serves as Hawaii’s health care czar, brings extensive experience in health policy and system reform. The former CEO of the American College of Cardiology, he has been appointed by Hawaii Governor Josh Green, MD, to design innovative health care frameworks that provide universal access to equitable, affordable, and high-quality care for the state. Dr. Lewin's strategic insights will guide Lokahi Longevity’s efforts to reduce health care costs through proactive, preventative measures that enhance healthspan—the healthy years of life—particularly critical given Hawaii’s aging population.“We have a unique opportunity in Hawaii to transform how society views and manages aging,” said Dr. Lewin. “My goal is to help people understand that they have in their hands the tools to change their health with the most advanced longevity science and medicine. Already, Hawaii is home to the longest-living Americans. We have the opportunity to make real the vision of ‘Hawaii, The Health State.’ Hawaii can be a global leader in healthspan, providing sustainable solutions to the economic and societal impacts of aging. Joining Lokahi Longevity’s Board positions us to drive this vision forward.”Valter Longo, PhD – Groundbreaking Nutrition and Longevity ScienceDr. Longo, Director of the USC Longevity Institute and head of the IFOM oncology research lab in Milan, Italy, is a world-leading authority on aging and nutrition science. World-renowned for pioneering the fasting-mimicking diet (FMD)—a scientifically validated nutritional approach shown to reduce biological age and mitigate age-related diseases—Dr. Longo’s work has transformed global perspectives on diet, health, and longevity. Dr. Longo is the author of Fasting Cancer and The Longevity Diet.“Extending healthspan requires rigorous science and practical solutions that people can implement in their daily lives,” said Dr. Longo. “I am delighted to join Lokahi Longevity's Scientific Advisory Board to advance impactful nutritional interventions and support Hawaii's potential as a global nexus for longevity research and lifestyle innovation.”Strategic Vision: The Hawaii Healthspan CorridorLokahi Longevity’s expanded SAB will play a pivotal role in cultivating world-class resources and talent toward extending healthspan. Central to its mission is establishing Hawaii as a premier destination for longevity-focused innovation and research to attract strategic collaborations among academic institutions, health care providers, government agencies, and global research communities, which will contribute significantly to the local economy and set a global benchmark for healthspan excellence.Shirley Gines, co-founder & CEO of Lokahi Longevity, added, “We are profoundly shaping healthier futures for residents and global communities. With the addition of Dr. Lewin’s transformative health care strategies and Dr. Longo’s revolutionary research in nutrition and aging to our already stellar scientific advisory board, we have assembled an exceptional team with powerful momentum to build the Hawaii Healthspan Corridor.”About Lokahi LongevityLokahi Longevity, based in Hawaii, is a geroscience-focused medical clinic translating cutting-edge bioscience research into practical interventions that extend healthspan—the years lived in optimal health. The science-driven Lokahi Longevity Protocol™ combines advanced medical imaging and diagnostics to detect early-stage diseases and identify hidden health risks. Our concierge care team provides personalized, physician-guided interventions targeting inflammaging, supported by expert health coaching in sleep and nutrition. Lokahi, the Hawaiian word for harmonious community, inspires our commitment to fostering healthier individuals and thriving communities. For more information, visit lohakilongevity.com.

