Welcome new students!

A close up of the Cullen Building at Baylor College of Medicine, the academic home for our studentsOver the summer, we welcomed our newest students in the Baylor College of Medicine School of Medicine, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and School of Health ProfessionsGenetic Counseling Program, Orthotics and Prosthetics Program and Physician Assistant Program. We extend a warm welcome to our newest learners!

Here’s a breakdown of who started at Baylor this summer:

Graduate School for Biomedical Sciences

  • Total students: 116
    • Texan: 41
    • Non-Texan: 44
    • International: 31
  • Undergraduate colleges/universities represented: 78

School of Health Professions

Genetic Counseling Program

  • Total students: 10
  • Undergraduate colleges/universities represented: 10

Orthotics and Prosthetics Program

  • Total students: 25
  • Undergraduate colleges/universities represented: 22

Physician Assistant Program

  • Total students: 39
  • Undergraduate colleges/universities represented: 30

School of Medicine (combined Houston and Temple)

  • Total students: 225
  • Avg. GPA: 3.93
  • Avg. MCAT: 518

Read about our newest residents and fellows!

By Anna Kiappes

