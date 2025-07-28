Welcome new students!

Over the summer, we welcomed our newest students in the Baylor College of Medicine School of Medicine, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and School of Health Professions – Genetic Counseling Program, Orthotics and Prosthetics Program and Physician Assistant Program. We extend a warm welcome to our newest learners!

Here’s a breakdown of who started at Baylor this summer:

Graduate School for Biomedical Sciences

Total students: 116 Texan: 41 Non-Texan: 44 International: 31

Undergraduate colleges/universities represented: 78

School of Health Professions

Genetic Counseling Program

Total students: 10

Undergraduate colleges/universities represented: 10

Orthotics and Prosthetics Program

Total students: 25

Undergraduate colleges/universities represented: 22

Physician Assistant Program

Total students: 39

Undergraduate colleges/universities represented: 30

School of Medicine (combined Houston and Temple)

Total students: 225

Avg. GPA: 3.93

Avg. MCAT: 518

By Anna Kiappes