Welcome new students!
Over the summer, we welcomed our newest students in the Baylor College of Medicine School of Medicine, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and School of Health Professions – Genetic Counseling Program, Orthotics and Prosthetics Program and Physician Assistant Program. We extend a warm welcome to our newest learners!
Here’s a breakdown of who started at Baylor this summer:
Graduate School for Biomedical Sciences
- Total students: 116
- Texan: 41
- Non-Texan: 44
- International: 31
- Undergraduate colleges/universities represented: 78
School of Health Professions
Genetic Counseling Program
- Total students: 10
- Undergraduate colleges/universities represented: 10
Orthotics and Prosthetics Program
- Total students: 25
- Undergraduate colleges/universities represented: 22
Physician Assistant Program
- Total students: 39
- Undergraduate colleges/universities represented: 30
School of Medicine (combined Houston and Temple)
- Total students: 225
- Avg. GPA: 3.93
- Avg. MCAT: 518
Read about our newest residents and fellows!
By Anna Kiappes
