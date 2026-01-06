Eliminating viral hepatitis in Texas

Viral hepatitis, most commonly caused by the hepatitis B and C viruses, is one of the leading causes of chronic liver disease and liver cancer in Texas, and Texas leads the nation in new cases and deaths related to liver cancer. To address this problem, a statewide team of experts led by the Texas Collaborative Center for Hepatocellular Cancer (TeCH), a CPRIT-funded center at Baylor College of Medicine, worked with Texas Health and Human Services to create the Texas Viral Hepatitis Elimination Plan. The plan aims to reduce new infections by 90% and reduce hepatitis-related deaths by 65% through prevention, testing, treatment and education.

“Hepatitis B and hepatitis C are both easily diagnosable and highly treatable. In the case of hepatitis C, treatment is more than 90% curative,” said co-author of the plan Dr. Hashem El-Serag, professor and chair of the Margaret M. and Albert B. Alkek Department of Medicine and vice president of the Learning Health System Initiative at Baylor. “This plan includes strategies to improve prevention, detection, link people to care, provide treatment and follow up after treatment. It is a roadmap to eliminating viral hepatitis and reducing the risk of highly fatal liver cancer.”

Expand prevention and screening

Public health experts will work to improve rates of screening for hepatitis B and C in the general population and in high-risk groups. This includes increasing public understanding of viral hepatitis as well as training healthcare providers to diagnose the disease. The state plan also calls for increased access to testing, through the distribution of point-of-care tests and community testing events. Finally, experts will increase access to hepatitis vaccinations and provide vaccine education to high-risk groups.

Improve access to care and treatment

The plan outlines several steps to improve access to patient-centered care, including developing treatment infrastructure, expanding provider capacity and increasing availability of antiviral therapies.

“Many people get tested but never make it to the next step to be treated. Diagnosing and treating viral hepatitis is a journey that doesn’t end with one clinic visit,” El-Serag said. “We need a continuum of effort to make sure people are not lost in the healthcare system. This plan outlines the possible pathways to complete the journey from screening to treatment.”

Monitor statewide viral hepatitis rates

As part of the plan, public health experts emphasize the need for statewide, quality hepatitis surveillance data. This data will help healthcare experts target screening efforts in areas with high levels of infection and to link people in those areas to care programs.

Mobilize community support

Public health experts will work together with members of the community, nonprofit groups and patient advocates to help implement these elimination strategies and ensure policies and plans work for the populations affected by viral hepatitis.

“By engaging healthcare organizations, industry groups, patient advocacy groups and community leaders from diverse backgrounds, we can ensure that this endeavor to reduce hepatitis rates and cancer burden reaches people within their communities,” El-Serag said.

Ariel Harrison, Dr. Fasiha Kanwal and Dr. Saira Khaderi of Baylor College of Medicine also are contributors to the Viral Hepatitis Elimination Plan. Learn more about the plan here.

By Molly Chiu