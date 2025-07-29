BEVEL PARTNERS WITH INVEST FEST FOR ITS SECOND ANNUAL $25,000 GRANT PROGRAM TO FUEL BLACK ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Image Credit by BEVEL

The Premium Head-To-Toe Grooming Brand Deepens Its Commitment To Community Empowerment By Investing In The Next Generation Of Leaders; Application Now Open

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based, leading men’s head-to-toe grooming brand BEVEL, is proud to partner with Invest Fest, presented by Earn Your Leisure, for its second annual $25,000 BEVEL Vendor Marketplace Grant. Designed to empower marketplace vendors and small business owners participating in Invest Fest, the grant celebrates innovation, hustle, and cultural impact. Applications opened Monday, July 28, 2025, and close on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET. To apply, visit: https://investfest.com/bevelgrant/

Invest Fest, a premier event under the Earn Your Leisure Network, is a first-of-its-kind in-person experience that blends investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment in a dynamic, festival-style setting. Taking place August 22nd –24th, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center, the three-day conference features presentations, panels, and workshops focused on financial empowerment and business growth. Attendees have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, connect with fellow entrepreneurs, and pitch their ideas for potential funding. As a platform where commerce and culture converge, Invest Fest empowers communities through education, access, and connection. BEVEL’s continued partnership with Invest Fest reflects the brand’s longstanding commitment to supporting its customers and community through impactful giveback initiatives.

"Our everlasting mission at BEVEL is to serve our customers' holistic needs, not only with product solutions that address their unique grooming needs, but also by finding ways to have a continued positive impact on our community,” shared BEVEL’s Vice President of Marketing, Breann Satterwhite. “This year marks the second year we’ve partnered with the Invest Fest team to provide this grant to elevate the next generation of entrepreneurs who share our commitment to the community—and that is powerful."

Selected from over 300 conference vendors, last year’s grant recipient was the pioneering fitness business Double Dutch Aerobics, founded by Double Dutch World Champion Michelle Clark and Master Double Dutch Aerobics Instructor Sean Clark.

“Our continued partnership with BEVEL represents a shared commitment to empowering and investing in entrepreneurs,” said Abdoulaye Sow, Chief Operating Officer of Earn Your Leisure. “Through the Vendor Marketplace Grant, we’re not just showcasing businesses — we’re providing meaningful capital and visibility that can shift their trajectory. We’re proud to build on this impactful work again at Invest Fest 2025.”

Interested business owners are encouraged to visit https://investfest.com/, to learn more about the grant and apply. BEVEL CEO Damon Frost will announce this year's grant winner during the Monday, September 15, 2025, live episode of Earn Your Leisure’s podcast, Market Mondays.

Today, BEVEL’s grooming, hair, and skin products and devices are available in retailers such as www.GetBevel.com, Amazon.com, Ulta.com and ULTA Beauty stores, Target.com and Target stores, Walmart.com and select Walmart stores.



About BEVEL

BEVEL, part of the Procter & Gamble family, is designing beauty and grooming solutions for people of color. Our vision is to build the world's most consumer-centric health and beauty products company, inspiring unprecedented customer loyalty. BEVEL launched in 2013, providing grooming products for black men, including a full Skin Care regimen, a Shave System, and the BEVEL Trimmer, designed to help reduce skin irritation and razor bumps. To learn more about BEVEL visit www.getbevel.com.

About Invest Fest

Invest Fest is a first of its kind, in-person experience that combines investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment in a festival setting. The festival is where commerce and culture meet at a unique intersection for the empowerment of our community. Invest Fest is connecting people from all over the world. With over 50,000 attendees throughout the weekend, Invest Fest is one of largest financial conferences in the world bringing the world closer together through conversation, economic education, and networking opportunities all geared towards exposing this new audience to the benefits of investing.

About Earn Your Leisure

The Earn Your Leisure platform provides listeners with behind-the-scenes financial knowledge across entertainment and sports industries, while highlighting entrepreneurs' backstories, breaking down business models, and examining the latest trends in finance. The podcast blends insights from a typical college business class with current popular culture, offering listeners a unique and exciting look into the world of business in a fresh new way. Earn Your Leisure has a community of over 1,500,000 followers on social media, and 1,500,000 YouTube subscribers. For more about Earn Your Leisure, visit www.earnyourleisure.com.



