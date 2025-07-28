CDCR Investigates Attempted Homicide of Officers at California State Prison, Los Angeles County

LANCASTER – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating an attack on two officers at California State Prison, Los Angeles County (LAC) as an attempted homicide.

On July 27, 2025, at approximately 6:46 p.m., incarcerated person Shuantae R. Taylor allegedly attacked two officers during an inspection when they entered his cell.

Taylor began stabbing both officers with an improvised weapon. Staff quickly quelled the attack and no other staff members were injured.

Medical personnel were summoned and the officers were transported to an outside medical facility where they were treated and discharged.

One improvised weapon was found at the scene.

Taylor was transported to a different institution where he will be placed in restricted housing. CDCR officials are currently investigating the incident. The case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony prosecution.

Peer support services are being offered to employees.

Taylor, 43, was received from San Bernardino County on March 26, 2009, to serve life with the possibility of parole for oral copulation with force, violence, or fear of immediate bodily injury, use of a firearm or deadly weapon during specified sex offenses, rape with force/violence/fear of bodily injury, and criminal threat to cause great bodily injury/death. He was also sentenced to 40 years, four months for discharge of a firearm in an inhabited dwelling/vehicle/aircraft, with enhancements for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death, discharge of a firearm and three counts of use of a firearm, second-degree robbery, prevent/dissuade victim/witness, use hostage as shield/protection from arrest, two counts of possession / purchase of cocaine for sale, and resisting/deterring an officer with threat/violence to be served concurrently.

In addition, a Kings County court sentenced him on May 9, 2019, to four years for aggravated battery on a peace officer by gassing, an in-prison offense. A Kern County court on Sep. 28, 2020, sentenced him to ten years for battery on non-prisoner, in-prison offense as a second striker and aggravated battery on peace officer.

LAC opened in 1993 and houses approximately 2,872 minimum-, medium-, maximum- and high-security custody inmates. LAC offers academic classes and vocational programs and employs approximately 1,700 people.

