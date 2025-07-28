Grand Opening: Missouri Behavioral Health Launches New Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Center

Ribbon Cutting

Missouri Behavioral Health opens a new Springfield center, expanding access to PHP, IOP, and outpatient care for mental health and addiction recovery.

SPRINGFIELD , MO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Missouri Behavioral Health , a trusted provider of mental health and addiction treatment services, proudly marked the grand opening of its flagship facility in Springfield with a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 16, 2025. The event celebrated the organization’s expansion into the region and its mission to increase access to compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals and families affected by mental health challenges and substance use disorders.Held in partnership with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, the ceremony brought together local leaders, healthcare professionals, and community members. Chamber representatives officially welcomed Missouri Behavioral Health as a new member of the local business community. The event included guided tours of the new facility, program overviews, and opportunities for attendees to connect with the clinical and leadership teams.Founder and CEO James Voaklander led the ceremonial ribbon cutting, symbolizing the organization's readiness to serve Springfield with a full spectrum of behavioral health services.“This grand opening is more than just a new location—it represents hope and healing,” said Voaklander. “We’re committed to providing personalized, high-quality care to help individuals reclaim their lives. We’re incredibly grateful for the community’s warm welcome.”With more than 12 years of leadership experience in behavioral healthcare, Voaklander established Missouri Behavioral Health to fill gaps in accessible, client-centered care across the state. The Springfield location offers a comprehensive range of treatment programs tailored to the unique needs of each individual.Missouri Behavioral Health’s offerings include:Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP): A structured, intensive level of care designed to provide therapeutic support and medical supervision five days a week for individuals managing mental health or substance use challenges.Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): Offers focused individual and group therapy sessions that support long-term wellness and skill-building, while allowing participants to live at home or in supportive housing.Outpatient Services: Flexible therapy and medication management for those maintaining progress or stepping down from more intensive care, addressing both mental health and addiction needs.The facility also provides access to supportive housing, which offers a drug- and alcohol-free environment for clients enrolled in outpatient care. These homes support continued sobriety and smooth reintegration into daily life.Clients benefit from evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Dual Diagnosis Treatment, which address co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. Treatment plans also include individual counseling, group therapy, trauma-informed care, family therapy, and spirituality-based services, along with holistic options to support overall wellness.Leadership Committed to Community ImpactExecutive Director Daniel Hart, a Certified Reciprocal Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CRADC) since 2013, emphasized the organization’s role in addressing stigma and strengthening community health.“Our goal is to reduce stigma and provide real tools for lasting recovery,” Hart said. “We’re already seeing the positive impact this level of care is having in Springfield.”Strong Local Partnerships and Future PlansThe Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce voiced strong support for Missouri Behavioral Health’s entry into the community.Looking ahead, Missouri Behavioral Health plans to expand community outreach through workshops, educational events, and strategic partnerships. The center accepts most major private insurance plans and offers assistance with verifying coverage and navigating payment options, helping to reduce barriers to care for underserved populations.Celebration and ConnectionThe event concluded with an open house and community reception. Visitors shared positive impressions and photos on social media, with many expressing appreciation for the facility’s welcoming atmosphere and commitment to mental health support. Voaklander later shared a message of gratitude online, reflecting on the connections formed and the sense of shared purpose in Springfield.About Missouri Behavioral HealthMissouri Behavioral Health is a premier provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. With programs that include PHP, IOP, outpatient care, sober living, and aftercare, the organization is dedicated to individualized, evidence-based treatment in a supportive environment. Led by experienced professionals, Missouri Behavioral Health empowers clients to achieve long-term recovery and improved mental wellness.Contact:To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit https://missouribehavioralhealth.com or call (417) 413-4676.

