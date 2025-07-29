Prolific Earth Sciences Launches microBIOMETER® PRO: A Major Advancement in On-Site Soil Testing

Summary of Worldwide use of the microBIOMETER

Prolific Earth Sciences launches microBIOMETER® PRO—an update to the on-site soil test with improved accuracy, geolocation, and advanced microbial metrics.

microBIOMETER PRO was built for soil stewards who need more than a simple test—they need robust data to guide decisions. This update was only possible thanks to the feedback from our global users.” — Laura Decker, President of Prolific Earth Sciences

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolific Earth Sciences is proud to announce the release of microBIOMETER® PRO, the most significant update to its on-site soil testing platform since its inception. Developed over three years in collaboration with growers, researchers, and product partners, this powerful updated version offers enhanced precision, greater consistency across mobile devices, advanced nutrient metrics, and integrated geolocation—enabling users to gain deeper, more actionable insights into soil microbial health.What’s New in microBIOMETER® PRO • Redesigned Test Card: Reduces reading variability between different phone models and improves reliability in various lighting conditions.• Microbial Biomass Results: Now reported as microbial biomass instead of microbial carbon, aligning better with user interpretation and scientific relevance.• Customizable Moisture Settings: The algorithm’s default moisture assumption has been decreased from 40% to 20%, a more typical field condition. Users can also now adjust moisture based on their soil environment.• Geolocation Integration: Capture the location of each sample for accurate field mapping and post-collection analysis—ideal for trials, research, and monitoring over time.• Advanced Nutrient Indicators: Adds calculated estimates of microbial nitrogen and carbon, providing insight into how biology influences nutrient cycling. Full methodology is available in-app and on the website.Already Using Classic? You are Covered.Users of the original microBIOMETERcan continue using their existing supplies. The updated app supports both Classic and PRO test modes, allowing continuity of ongoing studies. However, all new Starter Kits will ship with the PRO test card moving forward.To ensure consistent results, Prolific Earth Sciences recommends users stick to one version throughout any ongoing study. While both Classic and PRO offer valuable data, changes in algorithms and units may affect comparability between the two.About Prolific Earth SciencesProlific Earth Sciences is an Agricultural Technology company dedicated to empowering soil stewards with affordable, on-site tools to measure and manage soil health. Its flagship product, microBIOMETER, is used in over 100 countries by regenerative farmers, researchers, input manufacturers, and sustainability professionals. The company’s mission is to make microbial data accessible, actionable, and affordable for all.

microBIOMETER PRO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.