BankersOnline Selects Compliance Resource as Official Compliance Training Partner

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BankersOnline , one of the most trusted sources for compliance news, tools, and community support for financial institutions, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Compliance Resource , a leading provider of regulatory compliance training for banks and credit unions nationwide.Effective immediately, Compliance Resource will serve as the Official Compliance Training Partner for BankersOnline, delivering expert-led training solutions, including live webinars, on-demand sessions, and virtual conferences, directly to the Bankers Online audience.“This partnership allows us to better serve the compliance needs of our community,” said John Burnett, Senior Editor at BankersOnline. “Compliance Resource has a proven track record of delivering practical, timely, and comprehensive training that meets the ever-evolving demands of the banking industry. We know this partnership will benefit our community.”Compliance Resource brings decades of experience in delivering high-quality compliance education, with a comprehensive portfolio of training content, customized training programs, and expertise across all major areas of banking compliance—from Lending and Deposit Compliance to BSA/AML/CFT and Fair Lending.“We’re honored to be chosen as BankersOnline’s compliance training partner,” said Trey Sullivan, Managing Partner at Compliance Resource. “Together, we’re combining trusted content with expert training to provide bank compliance professionals with the tools they need to stay informed and prepared.”The partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to supporting the compliance, regulatory, and risk needs of banks and credit unions across the country, empowering compliance officers, operations staff, and senior management with critical knowledge and skills.To learn more about the training options now available through this partnership, visit www.bankersonline.com and www.mycomplianceresource.com About BankersOnlineBankersOnline is a trusted online resource serving the banking and financial services community for over two decades. With a robust library of compliance tools, articles, and user forums, Bankers Online helps bankers stay informed and connected. Each month, more than 130,000 users rely on BOL for expert guidance on regulatory updates, operational best practices, and compliance challenges.About Compliance ResourceCompliance Resource, LLC is a leading provider of regulatory compliance training for community banks and credit unions nationwide. Offering comprehensive compliance training via webinars, custom training programs, and on-demand resources, Compliance Resource equips compliance professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate today’s complex regulatory environment.

