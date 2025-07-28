Submit Release
Fighting to Protect Reproductive Freedom

“Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has repeatedly tried to file a judgment against a New York doctor and our response has been clear: hell no.

“Today, Paxton filed yet another lawsuit to force the Ulster County Clerk to enter that judgment in state court.

“These extremists are determined to punish a New York doctor for providing safe, legal abortion care. It’s pathetic. It’s dangerous. And it won't happen on our watch.

“They picked the wrong state and the wrong governor — and I’ll never stop fighting to protect women’s reproductive freedom.”

