Fighting to Protect Reproductive Freedom
“Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has repeatedly tried to file a judgment against a New York doctor and our response has been clear: hell no.
“Today, Paxton filed yet another lawsuit to force the Ulster County Clerk to enter that judgment in state court.
“These extremists are determined to punish a New York doctor for providing safe, legal abortion care. It’s pathetic. It’s dangerous. And it won't happen on our watch.
“They picked the wrong state and the wrong governor — and I’ll never stop fighting to protect women’s reproductive freedom.”
