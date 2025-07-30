Logic Advance Expands Operations to Manhattan

The New Logic Logo

Logic Advance opens Manhattan HQ, marking a bold expansion in its mission to fuel small business growth nationwide.

This move marks more than growth—it’s a bold leap forward” — Mark Davidov

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic Advance , a trusted leader in alternative business funding, proudly announces the opening of its new headquarters in the heart of Manhattan.After more than a decade of serving America’s small businesses with speed, integrity, and expertise, Logic Advance has graduated from its Forest Hills roots to a stunning sixth-floor corner office at 39th Street and 8th Avenue—planting its flag in the financial capital of the world.“This move marks more than growth—it’s a bold leap forward,” said Mark Davidov, CEO of Logic Advance. “We’re not just watching the skyline. We’re building the future of business funding from within it.”From underwriting excellence to empowering small businesses across the country, Logic Advance continues to set the standard in alternative finance.New city. New chapter. Same mission:Fueling growth. Elevating ambition. Powering the American dream.Media Contact:Director of Marketingapply@logicadvancegroup.comPhone: (800) 403-3170Website: www.logicadvancegroup.com

