Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,291 in the last 365 days.

Logic Advance Expands Operations to Manhattan

The Logic Logo in crisp, vibrant blue with subtle gradients creating a sense of depth and modern professionalism

The New Logic Logo

Logic Advance opens Manhattan HQ, marking a bold expansion in its mission to fuel small business growth nationwide.

This move marks more than growth—it’s a bold leap forward”
— Mark Davidov
NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic Advance, a trusted leader in alternative business funding, proudly announces the opening of its new headquarters in the heart of Manhattan.

After more than a decade of serving America’s small businesses with speed, integrity, and expertise, Logic Advance has graduated from its Forest Hills roots to a stunning sixth-floor corner office at 39th Street and 8th Avenue—planting its flag in the financial capital of the world.

“This move marks more than growth—it’s a bold leap forward,” said Mark Davidov, CEO of Logic Advance. “We’re not just watching the skyline. We’re building the future of business funding from within it.”

From underwriting excellence to empowering small businesses across the country, Logic Advance continues to set the standard in alternative finance.

New city. New chapter. Same mission:
Fueling growth. Elevating ambition. Powering the American dream.

Media Contact:
Jake Menaged
Director of Marketing
apply@logicadvancegroup.com
Phone: (800) 403-3170
Website: www.logicadvancegroup.com

Jake Menaged
Logic Advance
+1 917-587-2306
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Logic Advance Expands Operations to Manhattan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more