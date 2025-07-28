Westminster update: prime minister talks legal aid

Economic Crime Conference 2025

Prime minister talks legal aid

At the 21 July Liaison Committee session, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer unpacked his government’s track record for the first half of 2025.

Poverty and global affairs received the most attention. Though legal aid did not dominate the session, it certainly made its presence felt.

Justice Select Committee chair Andy Slaughter called out the long-term damage caused by the 2012 Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act, which cut support for low-income individuals navigating both criminal and civil justice.

This has led to a patchy, underfunded system plagued by delays.

The prime minister acknowledged the gravity of the issue, pledging targeted investment to clear criminal court backlogs.

Civil legal aid will follow, especially in housing law. However, the government's approach is to address specific issues, rather than taking a whole system view.

The prime minister also stated that the government is looking at how we can have “better and quicker” access to justice.

Court capacity concerns remain in Renters’ Rights Bill

The Renters’ Rights Bill passed its third reading in the House of Lords on 21 July, with two final amendments relating to pet insurance agreed.

Housing minister Baroness Taylor (Labour) thanked peers for their cross-party engagement, particularly Baroness Thornhill and Baroness Grender (Liberal Democrat).

The bill returns to the Commons after the summer recess, where MPs will debate the changes to the bill in the Lords.

Despite thanks from the minister, the debate exposed long-standing divisions.

Conservative shadow minister Baroness Scott warned the bill could worsen the rental crisis, citing a 42% drop in available rental homes as reported by Savills.

She argued the legislation adds regulation onto a housing market already facing severe shortages, without addressing the root supply issue – ultimately risking harm to both renters and landlords.

Baroness Thornhill reflected that the debate often felt like a “battle of tenants versus landlords”, highlighting the tension between bold reforms and landlords’ concerns.

She acknowledged cross-party concerns over court capacity, suggesting that the bill's true impact will only become clear in time.

Overall, the Liberal Democrats are supportive of the bill’s intentions and will continue to meaningfully engage.

We will continue to express our concerns on court capacity, housing legal aid, enforcement powers and the evidence required for grounds for possession when the bill returns in September.

Conservatives reshuffle shadow team

On Tuesday 22 July, leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch made a series of changes to her shadow minister team.

James Cleverly was appointed shadow housing secretary, while Julia Lopez was appointed shadow secretary of state for science, innovation and technology.

Former shadow education minister Neil O’Brien was appointed as shadow minister for policy renewal and development, where he will lead on reviving the party’s policy platform while in opposition.

The shadow lord chancellor Robert Jenrick, shadow chancellor Mel Stride, shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel and shadow home secretary Chris Philp all remain in post.

The Conservatives said this reshuffle reflects the next stage of the party’s policy renewal work, showing its unity while enabling it to effectively oppose the government.

