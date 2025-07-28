Vermont’s Turkey Brood Survey Continues thru August

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says Vermonters are logging onto the wild turkey brood survey to report their observations, but the department is urging people to continue to do so through the end of August.

If you see a flock of turkeys in Vermont, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website and report your observations, including where and when you observed the turkeys with the number of adult and young turkeys you observed.

“Information gathered from this survey helps us monitor long-term trends in the productivity of Vermont’s wild turkey population,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s turkey biologist Toni Mikula. “It also helps us assess the impacts of spring weather on the survival of poults and adult turkeys which is important in the management of turkeys.”

“We monitor and manage wild turkey numbers annually in order to maintain a healthy, abundant and sustainable population,” added Mikula. “By mid-July, we had 286 reports, which puts us right on track to meet our goal of 1,000 reports, but only if people keep sending them in until the end of August. Although you may not see many poults, it’s just as important for us to know about lone hens, especially after last May’s cold, rainy weather.”