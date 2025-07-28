This Saturday: #LoveDelray Feel Good Summer Continues with Fitness Event at Old School Square in Downtown Delray

DDA Logo The Cold Collective Slash Fitness HIIT Class Old School Square

Tickets on Sale for One-of-a-Kind Wellness Event Including Cold Immersion, Fitness Classes & Activations, Free Giveaways, Complimentary Food/Beverage and more!

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (Delray DDA)’s #LoveDelray “Feel Good Summer” continues this Saturday with a one-of-a-kind wellness event in Delray’s Old School Square : #LoveDelray Fit with The Cold Collective. In partnership with The Cold Collective, the Delray DDA invites the community to experience cold immersion, science-backed workouts, a powerful sense of community, free giveaways, complimentary food and beverages, and much more!The #LoveDelray “Feel Good Summer” officially kicked off June 1 and offers residents and visitors alike a series of inspiring events, exclusive experiences, and a brand new Summer Savings Pass.WHEN: Saturday, August 2, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Schedule is as follows:9 a.m.: Pre-Event Run starts (1, 2, 3 mile options around Downtown Delray Beach)10:30 a.m.: Functional training circuit by TRX Training Center11 a.m.: Shred HIIT class by Slash Fitness11:30 a.m.: Bootcamp by Purlife Fitness Center (bodyweight)12 p.m.: Barre, Stretch & Core by Barre EnvyWHERE: Old School Square Lawn, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. (Parking available in Old School Square garage.)TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now for $40 each. Buy them here: https://sweatpals.com/event/love-delray-by-the-cold-collective DETAILS: Ticket purchase includes Cold plunging, pre-made meals, fresh pressed juice, cold brew, sourdough bread, green juice, gelato, vitamin shots and IVs, cupping & rehab, chair massages and holistic skin care, abdomen detox massage, B12 shots, recovery zone, protein bars, energy drinks, physical therapy evaluations, and much more!For more information and to see a full list of #LoveDelray events and promotions, please visit: https://www.downtowndelraybeach.com/lovedelray. About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare.

