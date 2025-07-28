Governor Mills Announces the Retirement of Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note

Under his leadership, MaineDOT paved thousands of miles of roads, repaired hundreds of bridges, strengthened efforts to protect infrastructure from extreme storms, and worked to improve downtowns around the state

Governor Janet Mills today announced that Bruce Van Note, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT), will retire from his position on August 15, 2025.

Governor Mills nominated Van Note as commissioner of MaineDOT in 2019. His tenure as commissioner culminates a professional transportation career of over 30 years in Maine, which also included a dozen years as Deputy Commissioner of MaineDOT from 2002-2014, and as Director of Policy and Planning for the Maine Turnpike Authority (MTA) from 2014 through 2019.

As MaineDOT commissioner, Van Note earned a reputation as a pragmatic and effective leader who maximized the agency's resources to drive forward exciting new initiatives, while maintaining Maine's safe and reliable transportation network that is utilized by millions of residents and visitors each year.

Under his leadership, MaineDOT completed significant projects such as the construction of the Madawaska-Edmunston International Bridge, a lifeline between the U.S. and Canada; the opening of the I-395/Route 9 Connector, which moved freight traffic from surface streets in Bangor and Brewer to a more efficient connection between Canada and points south; the creation of LAP, a new commuter bus service between Lewiston, Auburn and Portland; expanded active transportation options; and revitalized downtowns from York to Aroostook counties through MaineDOT's Village Partnership Initiative.

Van Note was also instrumental in guiding changes to the state's Highway Fund to unlock new, sustainable revenue for state transportation investments that has reduced the need for general obligation bonding; led the agency's implementation of the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and led MaineDOT's response to the severe winter storms in December 2023 and January 2024 that caused more than $90 million in damage to public infrastructure around the state.

"Bruce Van Note has set a high standard for practicality and productivity and has been an invaluable member of my cabinet. Together we faced pandemic and post-pandemic workforce challenges, the allocation of new Federal funds, balancing legislative priorities, the need for public transportation in a rural state, and the constant need to protect the public safety on our highways," said Governor Mills. "As an engineer and attorney, Bruce is at home working both in the field and in the State House, engineering ways to adapt our highways to alternative modes of transportation, to make travel as safe as possible, to enact policy in nonpartisan manner, and, very simply, to fix the potholes. Bruce leaves a remarkable legacy as MaineDOT commissioner. I will miss his contributions to my administration and I wish him nothing but the best following his retirement."

"Serving as MaineDOT commissioner has been the honor and privilege of my life. I want to thank Governor Mills for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Maine, the state I love. With her support, and through the efforts of the MaineDOT team, our consultant and contractor partners, and lawmakers at the federal and state levels, we have made a real difference in safety, economic opportunity, and quality of life in Maine," said Commissioner Van Note. "There have been many challenges to overcome including the pandemic, significant increases in construction costs, workforce shortages, extreme storms, and more. They made this one of the toughest jobs you'll ever love, but finding solutions is what we do, and throughout it all, I'm proud of the smart and steady progress we've made for the people of Maine."

"Throughout his many years of service to our state, Bruce has been terrific to work with, and we have collaborated on over $1 billion worth of transportation projects for Maine," said United States Senator Susan Collins. "A fellow Aroostook County native, Bruce understands the unique character of our state, including the challenges in connecting our rural communities. Although he will be sorely missed, I am glad to join Bruce's many grateful colleagues and friends in thanking him for his years of dedicated service and wishing him all the best in his future endeavors."

"I've known and worked with Bruce Van Note for over 30 years. He's one of the most capable public officials I've ever had the opportunity to work with in my career of public service," said United States Senator Angus King. "Over the course of his wide-ranging career, culminating with Commissioner of Maine Department of Transportation, Bruce led a complete overhaul of the Maine transportation system including major improvements to our highways -- the critical connectors throughout Maine. Bruce's retirement is well-earned. I wish him the very best and hope he can now take the time to spend with his family and friends."

"Commissioner Van Note has served the people of Maine with unwavering dedication, integrity, and vision," said State Senator Tim Nangle, Senate Chair of the Legislature's Transportation Committee. "Under his leadership, MaineDOT has delivered critical infrastructure improvements across the state and worked to advance smart, sustainable investments in Maine's transportation future. I thank him for his leadership and years of dedicated public service and wish him the very best in retirement. I also look forward to continuing our relationship with Acting Commissioner Dale Doughty. Dale is trusted and talented and will lead the Department with integrity and competence. Bruce's legacy and Dale's appointment will ensure MaineDOT continues to capably serve our State."

"I thank Commissioner Van Note for his years of dedicated service to the people of Maine. His steady leadership, deep institutional knowledge, and collaborative approach helped guide MaineDOT through several complex challenges impacting transportation in Maine," said State Representative Lydia Crafts, House Chair of the Legislature's Transportation Committee. "I appreciate his commitment to working with the Legislature in a constructive and transparent way and wish him the very best in whatever comes next."

"Commissioner Van Note has been a steady hand at the helm of MaineDOT, guiding the agency through critical investments in our roads, bridges, and infrastructure," said State Senator Brad Farrin, Lead Republican Senator on Legislature's Transportation Committee. "Our state owes him and the dedicated men and women at MaineDOT deep gratitude for their service--they truly are responsible for keeping Maine moving."

"For more than 30 years, Commissioner Bruce Van Note has been a true public servant -- and a driving force behind transportation in Maine," said Maria Fuentes, Executive Director of the Maine Better Transportation Association. "His fingerprints can be found on projects in every corner of the state, and his grit, determination, and unwavering commitment to public service have benefited communities across Maine. Bruce's passion for funding an integrated multimodal system will shape how people and goods move for generations to come. He never forgot his working-class roots--and he never stopped recognizing the talent, dedication, and heart of the team at MaineDOT that made it all possible. Maine Better Transportation Association wishes him the very best in his retirement."

Under Van Note's leadership, MaineDOT has delivered on its largest capital programs to date, totaling $2.5 billion, and regularly exceeds industry standards for project completion. Through 2024, this included 350 bridge projects, 362 miles of major highway improvements, over 6,000 miles of paving, nearly 250 safety related improvements and over $500 million in multimodal capital investments.

Prior to serving as commissioner, Van Note was a member of the MTA Board of Directors and Chair of the Maine Port Authority. In 2010, he was awarded the David H. Stevens Award -- MaineDOT's highest honor -- for "demonstrated transportation excellence" for leading teams delivered projects like the Sagadahoc Bridge, the Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Observatory, and the Naples Bay Bridge.

Van Note, an engineering graduate, attorney, and professional land surveyor, was born in Houlton and grew up in Bath. He earned a B.S. in Surveying Engineering with highest distinction honors from the University of Maine in Orono, and a J.D. with honors from the University of Maine School of Law in Portland.

Upon Van Note's retirement, the Governor will appoint MaineDOT Deputy Commissioner Dale Doughty as Acting Commissioner. Doughty has nearly three decades of experience with MaineDOT. Prior to assuming the Deputy Commissioner's role, Doughty has served as Director of the Bureau of Planning and Director of the Bureau of Maintenance and Operations.

The Commissioner's position is a cabinet-level appointment, subject to a hearing before the Legislature's Transportation Committee and confirmation by the Maine State Senate.