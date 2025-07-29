Antigoni’s Deli Concept Launches Online Store to Deliver Authentic Greek Products Across Europe

Antigoni’s Deli Concept in Samos has launched a global online store, offering authentic Greek gourmet products to international customers.

PYTHAGORION, SAMOS, GREECE, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antigoni’s Deli Concept, a renowned culinary destination in Pythagorion, Samos, is excited to officially launch its new online store, making its signature Greek delicacies available to customers worldwide. The e-commerce platform, accessible at shop.antigonisdeliconcept.com , brings the unique flavors of the Aegean straight to customers' doorsteps.Located in the historic heart of Samos, Antigoni’s Deli Concept has long been recognized for its artisanal sandwiches, curated wine selection, and premium gourmet offerings. With the launch of its digital store, the deli extends its passion for authentic Greek cuisine beyond its local base, offering international customers the opportunity to experience the island’s culinary heritage firsthand.The newly launched e-shop features a curated selection of products, including award-winning wines, hand-harvested herbs, artisanal cheeses, traditional sweets, and natural pantry staples. Each item reflects the deli’s commitment to quality, sourcing from trusted local producers and upholding time-honored Greek traditions.“Launching the online store marks a meaningful expansion of our vision,” said Lambros Vakiaros , Co-Founder& CEO of Antigoni’s Deli Concept. “We’ve always aimed to connect people with the rich flavors of Samos, and now we can share that experience far beyond our island. Whether it’s our house-aged feta or small-batch thyme honey, these are products that carry stories worth sharing.”Designed with user experience in mind, the e-shop allows visitors to browse by category, discover new regional favorites, and complete secure purchases with ease. As one of the best restaurants in Samos, Antigoni’s Deli Concept reinforces its role as a global ambassador for Greek culinary excellence while staying rooted in the island’s authentic food traditions.To explore the full product range or place an order, visit: shop.antigonisdeliconcept.comAbout Antigoni’s Deli ConceptAntigoni’s Deli Concept is a premier experience Greek deli located in Pythagorion, Samos. Known for its curated selection of gourmet products, artisan foods, and traditional Aegean flavors, the deli is dedicated to celebrating the region’s culinary richness. By combining local sourcing with thoughtful presentation, Antigoni’s offers a taste of authentic Greece—now accessible worldwide through its newly launched online store.

