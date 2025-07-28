The BrightWord Books Podcast Spotlights Late Author Steve Burkart and His Riveting Espionage Trilogy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrightWord Books is honored to feature the late Steve Burkart, former U.S. Army counterintelligence agent turned author, in a special three-part episode of The BrightWord Books Podcast. The episodes highlight Burkart’s gripping espionage thrillers—The Orchestration, The Master Hacker, and The Darque Side. A master of suspense and political intrigue, Burkart's works reflect a lifetime of experience in intelligence, woven into high-stakes narratives that blur the lines between fiction and the all-too-real threats faced by modern democracies.

In the first episode, Burkart delves into The Orchestration, a tense and chilling novel about a decades-long operation to install a mole as President of the United States. The conversation explores the genesis of protagonist John Darque, the fine balance between realism and suspense, and the deeply rooted themes of betrayal, loyalty, and hidden agendas. Drawing from his Cold War-era service, Burkart offered compelling insights into the real-world implications of political infiltration and state-sponsored subversion.

The second episode features The Master Hacker, a fast-paced sequel that pushes Darque deeper into the shadows of cyber warfare, moral compromise, and personal redemption. Burkart reflects on the emotional evolution of his characters, especially SunHee—a brilliant hacker with a conscience—and how their stories mirror modern anxieties around freedom, sacrifice, and surveillance. The podcast highlights readers’ reactions, his growth as a writer, and how the themes of guilt and forgiveness have taken on even more relevance in today’s digital age.

The final planned feature was to center on Burkart’s third novel, The Darque Side, a dark, thought-provoking continuation of his espionage saga. Tragically, Steve Burkart passed away on July 13, 2025, before the recording could take place. BrightWord Books expresses its deepest condolences to Mr. Burkart’s family and loved ones. His legacy lives on through his books, which continue to engage, challenge, and inspire readers worldwide.

Throughout the podcast, listeners gain rare behind-the-scenes access to Burkart’s writing journey, his meticulous research process, and the ethical questions that shaped his storytelling. From Cold War secrets to modern cyber threats, each conversation reflects the mind of a man who not only understood global intelligence but also knew how to tell a damn good story.

As a tribute, BrightWord Books encourages listeners and readers alike to revisit—or discover for the first time—Steve Burkart’s unforgettable trilogy. His official website, www.steveburkartbooks.com, offers more on his life, work, and military service.

Grab a copy of The Orchestration, The Master Hacker, and The Darque Side—available now on Amazon. Let the story of John Darque take you into a world where trust is a weapon, secrets are currency, and nothing is as it seems.

About the Author:

Steve Burkart spent the majority of his 22-year military career in Europe serving in military intelligence during and immediately following the Cold War, gaining firsthand experience in counterintelligence operations at a time when global tensions were high and espionage was at its peak—particularly during the 1980s, often referred to as "the decade of the spies." His deep understanding of covert operations, surveillance, and geopolitical strategy became the foundation of his later writing career. This unique background shaped his second novel, The Master Hacker, which garnered critical acclaim and was recognized by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group as one of the best indie books of 2018. The book also earned a finalist spot in the action/adventure (fiction) category of the prestigious 2018 Next Generation Indie Book Awards, highlighting Burkart’s ability to transform real-world intelligence experience into thrilling and thought-provoking fiction.

