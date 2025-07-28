DRML Launches AI-Optimized XRP Cloud mining Contracts Following XRP’s Rise to $3.70

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DRML Miner , a global AI-powered cloud mining platform, has announced the official launch of its XRP cloud mining contracts, allowing cryptocurrency holders to generate stable daily returns without the need for technical infrastructure or mining hardware. This development comes amid XRP’s recent 25.47% price increase within a seven-hour window, bringing the token to $3.70, a move driven by renewed market confidence following Ripple’s $125 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).The new XRP contracts position DRML Miner as a key entry point for investors aiming to benefit from the digital asset’s upward trajectory and the growing momentum behind a potential XRP ETF. As regulatory clarity improves, DRML Miner provides users with a secure and streamlined method to engage with XRP’s growth without the complexity traditionally associated with cryptocurrency mining.AI-Powered Cloud Mining Without Hardware or SetupXRP differs from traditional proof-of-work cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin. As a pre-mined token built on the Ripple protocol, XRP cannot be mined through conventional means. DRML Miner bridges this gap with a next-generation cloud mining system that simulates XRP earning through smart contract engagement, resource allocation, and artificial intelligence optimization.Users can begin mining by selecting from flexible contract terms ranging from 1 to 55 days. No technical experience is required, and all processes occur remotely via DRML Miner’s cloud infrastructure. The platform’s AI engine dynamically reallocates computing resources to optimize performance and maximize user returns.Secure and Accessible Entry for All InvestorsDRML Miner’s system is designed to reduce entry barriers for both new and experienced investors. With no hardware requirements, zero maintenance costs, and instant withdrawal options, the platform offers a user-friendly alternative to traditional mining.Platform Highlights:AI-optimized contracts with real-time resource allocationFlexible terms ranging from 1 to 55 daysSecure fund management with enterprise-grade custody protocolsTransparent dashboard for earnings and contract trackingGlobal support for XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, and SOLA Growing Ecosystem Aligned with XRP’s MomentumWith XRP nearing the $5 mark and discussions of ETF approval gaining traction, DRML Miner’s cloud mining model provides a timely and sustainable approach to participating in the token’s next growth phase. The platform’s AI-driven engine and flexible contract structure are positioned to serve a broad range of crypto users seeking passive income solutions.Getting Started with DRML Miner:1. Register at DRML Miner and claim the $10 welcome bonus2. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and timeline3. Start earning XRP daily through fully automated cloud operationsAbout DRML MinerFounded in 2018, DRML Miner is a global leader in AI-based cryptocurrency cloud mining. The platform supports mining contracts across multiple tokens, including XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Solana. With over 7.2 million users in 190 countries, DRML Miner offers one of the most convenient, efficient, and secure ways to participate in cryptocurrency mining.Learn more and begin XRP mining at: https://drmlminer.com

